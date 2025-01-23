Duke Energy Florida, Coastal Conservation Association Florida sign collaborative agreement to preserve Florida's natural resources

Company donates additional $100,000 to support Coastal Conservation Association Florida preservation efforts

More than 5.3 million fish, crustaceans raised and released; more than 100,000 eelgrass, mangroves, and marsh grass grown and planted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Duke Energy Florida and Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) announced the organizations signed a joint agreement to continue efforts to protect the state's environmental resources.

Additionally, Duke Energy Florida is providing $100,000 to CCA Florida to ensure CCA Florida can increase its conservation efforts across the Sunshine State.

CCA Florida, the state's leading organization dedicated to marine fisheries and conservation, education and advocacy, first established a relationship with the company in 2017 with a shared vision of responsible environmental stewardship.

This new agreement solidifies a continued commitment to work together in Florida's communities to restocking and culturing fish species, restoring habitats and protecting the overall health of the state's natural resources.

"CCA Florida is focused on improving and creating sustainable fisheries, coastal habitats and water quality in Florida," CCA Florida Executive Director Brian Gorski said. "Today's announcement extends our commitment with Duke Energy Florida and our mutual dedication to protecting Florida's marine habitat for today and generations to come."

Duke Energy Florida's Crystal River Mariculture Center has been in operation for more than 30 years, establishing itself as one of Florida's most successful hatcheries. Together with CCA Florida, it has released more than 5.3 million fish and crustaceans along Florida's coast. The Mariculture Center's aquatic habitat restoration initiatives planted 40 million clams in the Indiana River Lagoon and more than 100,000 eelgrass, mangroves and marsh grass.

"Duke Energy Florida values environmental stewardship and the important benefits it provides to the communities we serve," Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president said. "This new agreement with CCA Florida demonstrates our commitment to preserving Florida's habitat and restoring precious natural resources."

About CCA Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. One of 19 state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 nonprofit, the purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its over 18,000 members including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments. Join the conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org.

About Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

