Duke Energy Florida issues estimated times of restoration for customers impacted by Hurricane Milton

News provided by

Duke Energy

Oct 11, 2024, 15:28 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 16,000 resources and many crews working throughout the night, Duke Energy Florida is issuing estimated times of restoration for customers impacted by Hurricane Milton. While some customers will have their power restored earlier, the majority who can receive power are expected to be restored by the following days/times:

  • Sunday, Oct. 13 by 11:59 p.m. / Brevard, Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia Counties
  • Tuesday, Oct. 15 by 11:59 p.m. / Pasco and Pinellas Counties

"We want to alleviate our customers' concerns and reassure them that they'll have their power back on within days – not weeks," said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "We thank our team for their hard work and commitment to meeting these estimated times of restoration, our local officials and first responders for their support and our customers for their continued patience."

Customers can report power outages four different ways:

  • Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
  • Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).
  • Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
  • Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

Additionally, customers who cannot receive power as a result of damage to the property's meter base, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.   

The most up-to-date information about power outages can be accessed on Duke Energy's Outage Map or by enrolling in Outage Alerts.

Duke Energy Florida
Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.  

Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. 

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.  

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition. 

Contact: Ana Gibbs
24-Hour: 800.559.3853 

SOURCE Duke Energy

