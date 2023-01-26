Duke Energy Florida provides free energy makeovers for income-eligible residents in Volusia County

Tools and tips can help save up to $315 a year in energy costs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County's Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes.

Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give qualified customers a complimentary energy makeover for their house or apartment.

The program can help customers in single-family homes save up to $315 a year in energy costs and customers living in apartments up to $150 a year.

"Helping customers better understand and manage their energy use is extremely important right now as many households continue to be financially overwhelmed by higher living expenses, including higher energy bills," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Our Neighborhood Energy Saver program is an opportunity to provide customers with the energy-efficient upgrades and information necessary to reduce their energy use, save money and make long-lasting changes."

Duke Energy Florida will assess each home to determine if it qualifies for free attic insulation, duct sealing and AC maintenance. Customers receive up to 17 energy-saving improvements at no cost, including:

Digital room thermometer

Energy-saving showerhead or shower wand

One-year supply of AC filters

Water-saving kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators

Energy-efficient lightbulbs

Water heater wraps/pipe wrap

Covers for window AC units

Caulking, weatherstripping and door sweeps

Insulation upgrade

Basic AC maintenance

AC duct leakage sealing

Customers will also learn how daily activities, habits and other factors can increase their electric use and raise their energy bills.

Eligible customers received an invitation to the Neighborhood Energy Saver launch event that will take place on Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sorosis Club of Orange City, 222 E. University Ave. Customers should contact our Neighborhood Energy Saver Customer Care Center at 855.227.2918 to reserve their spot, or to get more information if they cannot attend the launch event.

A map detailing the eligible residents is available upon request.

"We're excited Duke Energy is bringing the Neighborhood Energy Saver program to our community," said Orange City Mayor Gary Blair. "This is a great opportunity for many residents and I urge those who are eligible to take advantage of it."

Since the Neighborhood Energy Saver program's inception in 2006, the company has implemented it in more than 64 communities across Florida and installed more than 600,000 energy efficiency improvements in more than 43,000 income-eligible customers' homes.

The program is available to residential customers (both homeowners and renters) living in communities identified by Duke Energy. Federal and state guidelines and census data are used to objectively select communities where the program would be most beneficial.

Since 1981, Duke Energy has helped its Florida customers save nearly $1.25 billion through its energy efficiency programs, including the Neighborhood Energy Saver program. For more information on energy efficiency tips that benefit all homeowners, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings.

