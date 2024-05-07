Duke Energy Florida receives approval to lower rates for a second time this year

New rates effective in June 2024 ; a typical residential customer bill will decrease by almost $6 per month

Savings adds to more than $11 monthly reduction that went into effect in January 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy's Florida customers will see lower electric bills following the Florida Public Service Commission's approval of the company's request to reduce fuel charges on customer bills.

As of result, a typical residential 1,000-kWh monthly customer bill will be reduced by $5.90, or almost 4%, with the new rates taking effect beginning in June 2024.

The savings are in addition to the $11.29 monthly decrease, or about 6%, that went into effect in January.

Similarly, typical commercial and industrial customers will see a bill decrease between 3.5% and 7.0%, varying based on factors such as industry type and differences in customer use patterns.

"Today's approvals are great news for Florida customers, especially as we get closer to our warmest months," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Duke Energy continues to look for ways to pass on savings to our customers while providing the reliable, increasingly clean power our customers and communities expect."

Additionally, Duke Energy also offers several easy-to-use energy efficiency programs and tools like usage alerts and pick your own due date to help Florida customers take more control over their energy use and bills.

To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalBills or call the Customer Care number listed on your energy bill.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

