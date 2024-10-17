Duke Energy Florida restores power for over 99% of customers impacted by Hurricane Milton; crews continue working to restore remaining outages

The company met or exceeded estimated times of restoration for all counties

Storm-related outages decreased from over 1 million to approximately 3,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida has restored power for over 99% of customers impacted by Hurricane Milton, meeting or exceeding estimated times of restoration for all counties, including those in Central Florida.

As of 9 a.m. today, there are still approximately 3,000 outages – a considerable decrease from the over 1 million reported immediately after the storm – that are largely concentrated in Pasco and Pinellas counties, where most of the devastation occurred.

Thousands of crews will continue working diligently to complete restoration for these customers and will not stop until all remaining outages have been restored.

As lineworkers encounter damage behind homes and in other residential areas, which is often difficult to access and requires special equipment, the company may adjust estimated times of restoration, but customers can expect to receive individualized updates regularly.

"The last customer to receive power after a devastating storm like Hurricane Milton is just as important to us as the first. Rest assured, we will maintain the same level of focus and dedication we have had throughout this event until we get the lights back on for all customers," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "Meanwhile, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our customers and the communities we serve for their understanding and support over the last several days. We will continue to be there for you as you begin the recovery process and work to get back on your feet."

It is important to note that customers who experienced extensive damage or flooding may require additional time for restoration and some should be prepared for extended outages. Updates will be communicated as soon as possible.

Customers who cannot receive power as a result of damage to the property's meter base, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.

Power outages can be reported four different ways:

Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).

Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Call the automated outage reporting system at 800.228.8485.

The most up-to-date information about power outages can be accessed on Duke Energy's Outage Map.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

