Duke Energy Florida's '12 Days of Savings' offers schedule of suggested energy efficiency tips

Simple, low-cost to no-cost solutions will help customers save on their electric bills this holiday season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida's "12 Days of Savings" offers a schedule of suggested low-cost to no-cost energy efficiency tips to help customers save on their electric bills and lower their energy use this holiday season.

"The holidays are a time for gathering with family and loved ones, which means our customers will inevitably use more energy," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "With that in mind, we encourage customers to use the simple solutions outlined in the '12 Days of Savings,' which will increase their energy efficiency and help lower their electric bills now and in the future."

The "12 Days of Savings" begins tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 3. Below are simple habit changes and minor projects* that can be completed every day through Saturday, Dec. 14.

*B-roll is available here for download.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: Replace your air filter if needed, and set a reminder to check it periodically to help your AC system run more efficiently and last longer. Always follow the manufacturer's recommendations. Wednesday, Dec. 4: Change ceiling fan settings to spin in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room. Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor. Thursday, Dec. 5: Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Leaving a fan on in an empty room is considered a waste of energy. Friday, Dec. 6: Adjust your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temps, the lower you can make your bill. Even a couple degrees makes it easier on your HVAC units and your wallet. Saturday, Dec. 7: Leave blinds and/or curtains open during sunny winter days to allow the sun's rays to warm your home, but close them at night to help with insulation. Sunday, Dec. 8 : Caulk and weatherstrip windows and doors and seal air leaks in ductwork – it can save you 10% to 20% in heating costs. Monday, Dec. 9 : Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. (Water heating is typically the second-biggest user of energy in your home.) Tuesday, Dec. 10 : Insulate the pipes extending from your water heater, using foam pipe insulation on the first 6 feet for maximum savings. Wednesday, Dec. 11: Install low-flow showerheads to save both electricity and water. (Showers can account for over half of the hot water used in your home.) Thursday, Dec. 12: Check for cracks or deterioration on your refrigerator door and replace worn seals promptly. (Try the dollar bill test to check the seal – close the door on a dollar bill and it should stay there without falling.) Friday, Dec. 13: Replace your most frequently used indoor incandescent lightbulbs with energy-efficient LED bulbs. ENERGY STAR® qualified LEDs, for example, use 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional bulbs. Saturday, Dec. 14: Replace outside lighting with LED lightbulbs that have combined photosensors and motion sensors.

Duke Energy Florida encourages residential customers to schedule a free Home Energy Check (via phone, online or in home) and identify additional ways to reduce their energy use and lower their bills, while determining if they qualify for rebates and free energy-saving products. Business customers can also schedule a free online or on-site Business Energy Check to learn about energy efficiency measures that may help them qualify for incentives.

For more information, please visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Audrey Stasko

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy