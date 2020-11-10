Duke Energy Florida's Powering Through Together partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays raises $123,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tampa Bay Rays hit it out of the park this year, scoring $123,000 in donations, winning the American League Championship and making it an unforgettable season.

Thanks to the Powering Through Together partnership between Duke Energy Florida (DEF) and the Tampa Bay region's Major League Baseball team, DEF donated $1,000 per home run to support 211 Tampa Bay Cares. DEF doubled the donation to $2,000 per home run during post-season play.

"Congrats to the Tampa Bay Rays for bringing home the American League Championship title! Our home team scored big for our Powering Through Together partnership which has allowed us to help countless families facing financial challenges and personal hardships through these difficult times," said Catherine Stempien, Duke Energy Florida president.

The 211 Tampa Bay Cares organization connects the community with important health and social services during these difficult times.

"We are proud and excited to partner with Duke Energy and the Tampa Bay Rays and provide additional resources to our community when they need it most," said Kathleen Roache, Crisis Center Supervisor at 211 Tampa Bay Cares. "This donation will help us support many of our families and individuals with some of their most essential needs during these challenging times."

The 211 Tampa Bay Cares free service can help people find local community agencies that provide assistance to meet a wide range of needs, including housing, food, child care, medical expenses and utility bills.

"We are thrilled that together with our longtime partners at Duke Energy, the Rays success in 2020 can help to support families in our community," said Rays President Brian Auld. "This program also offers an opportunity to highlight the important work of 211 Tampa Bay Cares."

Residents who need financial assistance are encouraged to visit duke-energy.com/together to locate available resources. You can also learn more on illumination.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), owns a diverse generation mix of natural gas, coal and renewables, providing about 10,200 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.8 million customers in a 13,000-square-mile service area.

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays mission is to energize the community through the magic of Rays baseball. The organization is committed to building a strong community bond through meaningful interactions and charitable donations, and has proudly represented Major League Baseball since 1998.

