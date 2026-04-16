Duke Energy Foundation announces first round of America250 grants to strengthen Florida communities

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To strengthen communities across Florida as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $22,500 to five nonprofit organizations through its America250 initiative. The grants are part of a first‑round investment totaling more than $250,000 across the company's six‑state service area.

High-impact investments:

The Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team is preserving affordable housing for Gulf County residents. On 10 lots donated by the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, the organization is building homes that, while valued at $450,000, will be offered to eligible buyers – prioritizing county and city employees, first responders, health care workers and educators – with a mortgage of approximately $250,000 (considering the donated lot and other subsidies). The $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help offset the cost of purchasing energy efficient appliances for each home.





is preserving affordable housing for Gulf County residents. On 10 lots donated by the Gulf County Board of County Commissioners, the organization is building homes that, while valued at $450,000, will be offered to eligible buyers – prioritizing county and city employees, first responders, health care workers and educators – with a mortgage of approximately $250,000 (considering the donated lot and other subsidies). The $5,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help offset the cost of purchasing energy efficient appliances for each home. With $5,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation, the Foundation for Parks & Recreation Community Support will build an ADA-compliant dune walkover boardwalk at Sunset Park in Mexico Beach. The boardwalk will provide safe, sustainable access over the existing dune system, allowing both local residents and visitors with mobility challenges to reach the shoreline without impacting the dunes' integrity or role as a natural storm buffer.



will build an ADA-compliant dune walkover boardwalk at Sunset Park in Mexico Beach. The boardwalk will provide safe, sustainable access over the existing dune system, allowing both local residents and visitors with mobility challenges to reach the shoreline without impacting the dunes' integrity or role as a natural storm buffer. The Jefferson County Historical Association will use $5,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to transform the City of Monticello into a "living celebration of American independence" leading up to and on the Fourth of July. The observance will include a Tribute to the Troops concert, a fireworks display and other immersive, multi-generational activities.





will use $5,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to transform the City of Monticello into a "living celebration of American independence" leading up to and on the Fourth of July. The observance will include a concert, a fireworks display and other immersive, multi-generational activities. A $2,500 award from the Duke Energy Foundation will allow Keep Alachua County Beautiful to participate in the nation's largest community improvement program, the Great American Cleanup. Conducted over a two-month period from April through May, the program will mobilize volunteers to clean public spaces, address illegal dumping and promote greater awareness around waste reduction and responsible disposal.





to participate in the nation's largest community improvement program, the Great American Cleanup. Conducted over a two-month period from April through May, the program will mobilize volunteers to clean public spaces, address illegal dumping and promote greater awareness around waste reduction and responsible disposal. The All Veterans Center in Polk County will provide nearly 1,000 hot meals for veterans and their families at two separate events, one in the spring and another at the end of the year, using $5,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to purchase food.

Positive response:

Kathy Gilbert, Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team executive director: "We are grateful for Duke Energy's support. Safe and affordable housing for our citizens takes commitment from the public, corporate and government sectors. It lies at the core of a healthy, sustainable community. Duke Energy knows that and their generosity means a great deal to a great many."





"We are grateful for Duke Energy's support. Safe and affordable housing for our citizens takes commitment from the public, corporate and government sectors. It lies at the core of a healthy, sustainable community. Duke Energy knows that and their generosity means a great deal to a great many." Kimberly Shoaf, Foundation for Parks & Recreation Community Support vice president: "The partnership between Duke Energy and PARCs to assist in providing an ADA-compliant walkover in Mexico Beach is a testament to strong community support. We appreciate Duke Energy's continued investment in the communities they serve and their role in helping create accessibility for all."





"The partnership between Duke Energy and PARCs to assist in providing an ADA-compliant walkover in Mexico Beach is a testament to strong community support. We appreciate Duke Energy's continued investment in the communities they serve and their role in helping create accessibility for all." Claudette McRae, Jefferson County Historical Association treasurer: "Jefferson County enthusiastically anticipates partnering with Duke Energy to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary. Duke Energy has always been a leader in our county and played an active role in its future growth."





"Jefferson County enthusiastically anticipates partnering with Duke Energy to celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary. Duke Energy has always been a leader in our county and played an active role in its future growth." Carlos Gonzalez, Keep Alachua County Beautiful executive director: "This investment directly strengthens our effort to build neighborhood pride, reduce blight and encourage long-term stewardship throughout Alachua County. We are truly grateful for Duke Energy's partnership and thank them for believing in our mission to create cleaner, greener and more vibrant communities."





"This investment directly strengthens our effort to build neighborhood pride, reduce blight and encourage long-term stewardship throughout Alachua County. We are truly grateful for Duke Energy's partnership and thank them for believing in our mission to create cleaner, greener and more vibrant communities." Harvey R. Engle, All Veterans Center chief operating officer: "We are afforded opportunities to provide special activities for our veterans through the kindness and generosity of community minded businesses such as Duke Energy. Thank you, Duke Energy, for your support and desire to be a part of our veteran care process."

More to come:

These grants represent the first announced awards under the Duke Energy Foundation's America250 initiative, a more than $1 million investment in community‑driven projects throughout the company's service territories to recognize America's 250th anniversary. Additional grant recipients will be announced later this spring, including support for veterans' workforce pathways and initiatives that expand access to history and civics education.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Aly Raschid

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SOURCE Duke Energy