Duke Energy Foundation awards more than $311,000 in grants to support K-12 education initiatives in 15 Indiana counties
- Counties include: Boone, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Lawrence, Monroe, Ripley, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Wabash.
- Many of the initiatives address student learning gaps caused by pandemic.
Mar 17, 2021, 15:44 ET
PLAINFIELD, Ind., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded $311,246 in grants to 22 different K-12 education programs in 15 Indiana counties for 2021.
The grants support summer reading programs; energy, engineering and environmental education programs; and programs that support under-represented, low-income or diverse audiences.
"We all know many students missed out on several learning opportunities last year," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. "I am proud that we are able to offer these grants to students in communities throughout our service territory with the hope of helping those students catch up, restore their passion for learning and encourage them to meet and exceed their educational goals."
"Duke Energy Foundation funding is critical to supporting literacy development during the summer for our primary students," said Amy Etienne, principal at South Crawford Elementary school in Crawford County. "This funding from the Foundation will support our summer reading program and provide valuable time for our students to learn."
The Foundation makes these grants available through the company's "Powerful Communities" program, which helps power the lives of customers and the vitality of communities through charitable giving.
The complete grant recipient list includes:
|
COUNTY
|
ORGANIZATION
|
FOCUS
|
GRANT
|
Boone
|
Zionsville Education Foundation
|
Help teachers with resources they need to address education challenges during the pandemic
|
$10,000
|
Crawford
|
Crawford Co. Community School Corp.
|
Summer school for selected students to improve basic literacy skills
|
$25,000
|
Daviess
|
Vincennes Community School Corp. / Washington Learning Academy
|
Improve WLA learning environment through purchase of Student Emotional Learning curriculum
|
$10,000
|
Decatur
|
Decatur Co. Community Schools
|
Literacy camp to help young readers with 1-on-1 instruction
|
$10,000
|
Hamilton
|
Carmel Education Foundation
|
Summer school program for rising second-grade students to improve reading skills
|
$20,000
|
Knox
|
North Knox Primary School
|
Summer school program to help first and-second-grade students to improve reading skills
|
$10,000
|
Hendricks
|
Danville Community School Corp.
|
"Warrior Whiz" summer education remediation program
|
$11,506
|
Hendricks
|
Plainfield Community Schools
|
Summer reading camp to improve reading and math skills
|
$10,000
|
Hendricks
|
The Imagination Lab
|
One-day intensive summer Odyssey for Plainfield elementary students
|
$10,000
|
Howard
|
Kokomo School Corp.
|
Summer Discovery Program for early elementary students
|
$20,000
|
Howard
|
Northwestern School Corp.
|
Reading remediation for students in grades 1-4
|
$9,240
|
Howard
|
United Way of Howard Co.
|
Program to improve literacy skills for students
|
$15,000
|
Lawrence
|
United Way of Lawrence Co.
|
Conduct STEM-related courses for grades K-6
|
$10,000
|
Monroe
|
Foundation for Monroe Co. Community Schools
|
Provide professional development for up to 150 teachers to build equity-centered education skills
|
$10,000
|
Ripley
|
Kids Discovery Factory
|
Renovate and expand donated building to permanently house Kids Discovery Factory
|
$10,000
|
Ripley
|
Milan Community Schools
|
Three-week summer remedial reading program for selected students in grades 1-3
|
$10,000
|
Tippecanoe
|
Purdue University
|
Projects include a summer camp devoted to empowering women in business, and PROJECT TEACH, which helps high school students explore careers in teaching
|
$50,000
|
Vermillion
|
South Vermillion Community Schools
|
Summer reading program to support early literacy
|
$15,000
|
Vigo
|
Chances and Services for Youth and Camp Rave / Terre Haute Children's Museum
|
CASY and museum combine to offer science and literary curriculum for K-5 students to address summer "brain drain"
|
$11,000
|
Vigo
|
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
|
Professional development for STEM teachers who teach in grades 6-12
|
$10,000
|
Vigo
|
Vigo County School Corporation
|
Team Vigo Summer Edition
|
$15,000
|
Wabash
|
Wabash County YMCA
|
SPARK – Summer Program of Awesome Reading for Kids
|
$10,000
Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Foundation
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. In Indiana, the foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
Media contact: Lew Middleton
Cell: 317.474.7448
Office: 317.838.1505
Media line: 800.559.3853
