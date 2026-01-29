Low temperatures drive higher energy use; Duke Energy is here to help with ways to manage your bill

Prolonged cold – several days at or below freezing – is driving higher energy use

Duke Energy is here to help with energy-saving tips, flexible billing, savings programs and assistance resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolonged below-normal temperatures are pushing home energy use higher across the Carolinas – and higher use can mean higher bills. Duke Energy is sharing practical steps and flexible options to help customers manage costs during this cold stretch.

What's happening: The Carolinas are experiencing an unusually long stretch of cold weather, with several days of temperatures at or below freezing – about 10 to 20 degrees below what's typical for this time of year.

It could be the longest cold stretch since January 2018.

Snow accumulation is also possible on Saturday, underscoring the rarity of this extended weather event.

Why it matters: When temperatures stay low, heating systems run longer to maintain comfort – the primary driver of higher home energy use.

We're here to help: Here are simple steps and flexible options to help you save energy and take control of your bill during this extended cold stretch.

Tips to help you save: Small actions can add up.

Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting.

Seal leaks and insulate to keep warm air inside.

Let the sun help heat your home by opening blinds and curtains during the day and closing them at night.

Operate ceiling fans clockwise to push warm air down.

Rates & rewards

Smart thermostat rewards – Get $150 through an initial bill credit and $50 annually after that when you enroll a qualifying smart thermostat in Power Manager ® /EnergyWise ® Home. Participants agree to brief adjustments to their thermostat temperature, no more than 4 degrees, typically for one to two hours during periods of peak electricity demand.

– Get $150 through an initial bill credit and $50 annually after that when you enroll a qualifying smart thermostat in Power Manager /EnergyWise Home. Participants agree to brief adjustments to their thermostat temperature, no more than 4 degrees, typically for one to two hours during periods of peak electricity demand. Flex Savings Option (time-of-use rate) – Lower your energy costs by shifting some energy use to off-peak times.

Take control of how you pay: Explore your payment options.

Pick Your Due Date – Choose the date your monthly bill is due to align with payday.

– Choose the date your monthly bill is due to align with payday. Due Date Extensions – If you know you won't be able to pay by the due date, request a short extension.

– If you know you won't be able to pay by the due date, request a short extension. Installment Plans – Break down payments on a past-due balance over time.

Need more help?

Payment Assistance Finder – Locate local organizations that offer utility bill assistance.

– Locate local organizations that offer utility bill assistance. Share the Light Fund ® – Community and company contributions that help qualifying customers pay energy bills.

– Community and company contributions that help qualifying customers pay energy bills. Call 211 – Get connected to additional community resources in your area.

For more information and to get started, visit duke-energy.com/WinterEnergySavings.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy