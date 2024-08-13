Duke Energy Foundation celebrates 40 years by awarding $40,000 to nonprofit organizations serving Florida

Four statewide organizations each received a $10,000 grant to commemorate the anniversary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is celebrating its 40-year anniversary by awarding $40,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving Florida. Four organizations will each receive a $10,000 grant to support their work, helping strengthen and uplift communities across the Sunshine State.

"For four decades, the Duke Energy Foundation has proudly helped fund many important initiatives in Florida," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "It's only appropriate to commemorate this significant milestone with grants to deserving nonprofit organizations that are helping make a real, lasting difference in the lives of our family, friends and neighbors."

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Feeding Florida – $10,000

– Florida State Park Foundation – $10,000

American Red Cross – $10,000

Prospera (Hispanic Business Initiative Fund) – $10,000

Feeding Florida's nine member food banks support more than 2,400 local charitable agencies that provide food directly to individuals and families in need to ensure a hunger-free Florida.

"The Duke Energy Foundation shares our mission to uplift Florida's communities. We are honored to be selected as a grantee as part of their 40th anniversary celebration," said Robin Safley, Feeding Florida executive director. "Duke Energy continues to place focus on the importance of increasing access to nutritious food, and their support will allow our food banks to serve even more Florida families."

Through its Hispanic Business Initiative Fund, Prospera specializes in economic development and provides bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs trying to establish or expand their businesses.

"Being selected by Duke Energy as a special anniversary grant recipient in Florida is an honor, evidence of the trust developed during our long-standing collaboration, and another example of their generous support of small businesses and the Hispanic community," said Augusto Sanabria, Prospera president and CEO. "We congratulate the Duke Energy Foundation on its 40th anniversary and remain committed to being diligent stewards of their investments in our mission to help start, sustain and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity."

For more information about the Duke Energy Foundation, please visit duke-energy.com/community/duke-energy-foundation/Florida.

To learn more about Duke Energy Florida's assistance programs, customers can visit duke-energy.com/HereToHelp or call the Customer Care number listed on their utility bills.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 10,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

