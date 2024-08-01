Duke Energy Foundation celebrates 40 years of community impact, creating a legacy that inspires the future

Over $500 million in grants to 20,000+ charitable organizations since 1984

Video on the Duke Energy Foundation's 40th anniversary available here

$240,000 in surprise grants awarded to long-standing nonprofit partners (photos available)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks a significant milestone for the Duke Energy Foundation as it celebrates its 40th anniversary. Born out of the company's historical commitment to citizenship and service, the Foundation has evolved over four decades into a philanthropic powerhouse focused on building vibrant economies, boosting climate resiliency, and fostering justice, equity and inclusion.

"The Foundation's legacy is not just measured in dollars but in relationships we've built with nonprofits leading meaningful work across the communities we've served," said Amy Strecker, Duke Energy Foundation president. "From funding critical home repairs for seniors and supporting emergency preparedness for first responders, to providing financial relief to families for food, housing and other essentials, the Duke Energy Foundation addresses the unique needs of its communities and empowers thousands of nonprofits to make a difference."

A legacy of giving

With more than $500 million in grants to 20,000-plus charitable organizations since its inception in 1984, the Duke Energy Foundation has created significant value for the regions it serves and forged lasting relationships with countless community partners.

To commemorate 40 years of giving, the Duke Energy Foundation surprised 24 long-standing partners with $240,000 in grants. Collectively, grant recipients represent the many types of partners the Foundation has worked with over the past four decades across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"Being selected by Duke Energy as a special anniversary grant recipient in Florida is an honor, evidence of the trust developed during our long-standing partnership and another example of their generous support of small businesses and the Hispanic community," said Augusto Sanabria, Prospera president and CEO. "We congratulate the Duke Energy Foundation on its 40th anniversary and remain committed to being diligent stewards of their investments in our mission to help start, sustain and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity."

Looking ahead

The Duke Energy Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to power the vitality of its communities, driving toward a five-year commitment to invest $150 million in line with the net-zero business strategy and efforts toward a just transition. With a sharpened focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers, the Foundation is poised to continue listening, partnering and responding with volunteerism and strategic investments to foster a brighter tomorrow.

"This milestone is a celebration of both our past and our future, and a testament to our community partners and Duke Energy employees who have been instrumental in our 40-year journey," said Strecker. "We look forward to harnessing our history to ensure many more years of creating positive, lasting impacts, together."

For more information on the Duke Energy Foundation and its initiatives, visit duke-energy.com/Foundation.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy