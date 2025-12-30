Duke Energy submits early site permit application for potential new nuclear development in North Carolina

Application advances licensing activities while reducing costs and risks for customers and investors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy announced today its submission of an early site permit (ESP) application to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for a site near the Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County, N.C., culminating two years of work. The submittal is part of the company's strategic, ongoing commitment to thoroughly evaluate new nuclear generation options to reliably meet the growing energy needs of its customers while reducing costs and risks.

Submitting an ESP application is a first for Duke Energy and a risk-mitigation strategy for the company as it pursues new nuclear generation options. An ESP is an optional NRC process that resolves environmental and site safety topics on the front end of a project and confirms a site's suitability for new nuclear generation. Having an approved permit reduces the risk of delays during licensing and construction if the company decides to build new nuclear units in Stokes County in the future.

"Nuclear energy has and will continue to play an essential role in powering communities in the Carolinas," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Submitting an early site permit application is an important next step in assessing the potential for small modular reactors at the Belews Creek site."

The ESP is technology neutral, allowing Duke Energy to receive the permit and select a technology later in the development process. The company's application includes six potential reactor technologies, including four small modular reactor designs and two non-light-water designs. Large light-water reactors, similar to the 11 units Duke Energy currently operates in the Carolinas, are not included in the permit application.

"We're taking a strategic approach to new nuclear development that allows us to advance licensing activities while reducing risks and allowing technologies to mature," said Duke Energy Chief Nuclear Officer Kelvin Henderson.

While Duke Energy has yet to make a decision to build new nuclear units, receiving an ESP provides future optionality for the company's customers and the communities it serves. If additional evaluation confirms small modular reactor technology at the Belews Creek site offers the best value for customers, the company plans to add 600 megawatts of advanced nuclear to the system by 2037, with the first small modular reactor coming on line in 2036.

For more information about advancing the future of energy in Stokes County, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit the Belews Creek, N.C., site webpage, duke-energy.com/stokes.

