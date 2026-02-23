Duke Energy Foundation commits $500,000 to support local environmental resilience programs across North Carolina

Up to 20 nonprofits will each receive a $25,000 grant – apply by March 13

Funding will support projects aimed at enhancing and preserving the state's natural surroundings

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Foundation is committing $500,000 to support local environmental resilience projects across North Carolina that conserve natural resources, restore habitats and expand access to outdoor spaces.

Why it matters: Healthy natural systems – including wetlands, forests and public spaces – play a critical role in helping the communities Duke Energy serves withstand extreme weather events and improve overall quality of life.

What's happening: Eligible organizations can apply for $25,000 grants to support local initiatives that:

Expand or improve access to parks, trails, and natural spaces





Restore habitats, protect clean water and enhance biodiversity





Promote conservation and outdoor engagement

The goal: Empower nonprofit organizations to lead practical, locally focused projects that strengthen communities and preserve North Carolina's natural beauty for future generations.

What they're saying:

Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina state president: "Local partners understand what their communities need. By supporting their conservation efforts, we're helping enhance the natural spaces that make North Carolina communities stronger and more vibrant."





Kyle Prairie, CEO/Executive Director, Keep North Carolina Beautiful (2025 grant recipient): "Thanks to Duke Energy's commitment, we're not only providing the tools and resources needed to tackle litter and recycling – we're also empowering thousands of volunteers to help create a cleaner, more beautiful North Carolina for everyone."

What's next: Applications are open through March 13, 2026 – more information is available on the Duke Energy Foundation website.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy