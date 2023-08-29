Duke Energy Foundation donates $300,000 to support disaster response ahead of Hurricane Idalia

$250,000 to the American Red Cross' disaster responder program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of Hurricane Idalia's landfall, the Duke Energy Foundation has donated $300,000 to support disaster response and relief efforts.

The funds will help the American Red Cross respond immediately, meeting the needs of individuals and families affected by disasters, like Hurricane Idalia, including emergency services and supplies. Volunteer Florida will receive $50,000 to support aid as part of the coordinated disaster response.

"We are committed to supporting communities with disaster preparedness to help them respond more quickly before and after disasters," said Amy Strecker, Duke Energy Foundation president. "The Red Cross provides critical relief and recovery services across Duke Energy's service territories, and we're thankful for how they care for our customers and communities."

Over the past five years, Duke Energy and its Foundation have donated more than $2.4 million to the American Red Cross in support of disaster relief.

"We count on disaster responder members like Duke Energy because they understand the importance of being prepared before a disaster strikes so we can respond immediately," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer, American Red Cross. "Duke Energy has been a disaster partner for years, and their generous support will help ensure we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of disasters and assist people in their darkest hours."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

