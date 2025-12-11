Duke Energy Foundation gives boost to local economies with $500,000 in support for North Carolina small businesses

Grants will help small businesses expand - lifting economic activity and creating jobs.





Twenty nonprofit organizations selected to receive grants of $25,000 to distribute to local small businesses.

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Foundation today announced the recipients for $500,000 in grants designed to boost local economies by supporting small businesses in communities across North Carolina.

How it works: Twenty nonprofit organizations have been selected to receive $25,000 grants, which will then fund awards of up to $5,000 to individual small businesses. Funds can be used by local businesses like restaurants and retail stores to complete renovations, buy equipment or technology, purchase inventory or meet other business needs.

The impact: Small businesses employ nearly half of North Carolina's workforce and play a critical role in driving economic activity. Duke Energy Foundation has provided over $2.4 million to small business support initiatives since 2020.

What they're saying:

, President and CEO of Downtown Durham, Inc.: "With Duke Energy's support, DDI will turn business-led ideas into practical improvements that elevate safety, visibility and vitality. Upgrading the alleys that connect parking to Main Street will help storefronts shine, help create an engaging environment and attract more customers to discover all that downtown has to offer." Catherine Glover, Executive Director for Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce Community Foundation: "With support from the Duke Energy Foundation, ten Beaufort County small businesses will each receive a $2,500 grant to make meaningful improvements that strengthen their operations, expand their reach, and enhance their customer experience. Small businesses are the backbone of Eastern North Carolina, and this funding will help ten outstanding local businesses continue to grow and thrive."

Leading the charge:

The following organizations have been selected to distribute funds to small businesses in their local communities.

Beaufort Business Association

Chimney Rock Economic Development and Investment Team

Downtown Salisbury Inc.

Fuquay Varina Downtown Association

Greater Eden Chamber Foundation

Launchhollysprings Inc.

McDowell Chamber Community and Business Impact

Mitchell Community College Foundation

Mitchell County Development Foundation

Montcross Area Chamber

Moore County Economic Development Partnership

Partnership For a Sustainable Community

Person County Business & Industrial Center

Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Region A Council

Renaissance Downtown Durham

Rolesville Downtown Development Association

Stokes County Arts Council

The Surry County Economic Development Foundation Inc

Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce Community Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

