Duke Energy Foundation provides $125,000 in grants to South Carolina nonprofits to prepare homes for energy efficiency upgrades

Nine South Carolina nonprofit organizations receiving grants up to $20,000

Funding will help address homes that are unable to benefit from weatherization programs because of pre-existing health and safety issues

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy and Duke Energy Foundation are awarding $125,000 in microgrants to South Carolina nonprofits that will help bolster existing programs that help make the necessary repairs that enable households to become eligible for energy efficiency improvements and long-term cost savings.

Why it matters: Many homes across the Palmetto State are unable to benefit from weatherization programs because of pre-existing health and safety issues, such as roof leaks, electrical hazards, mold, pest infestations or structural deficiencies that must be addressed before energy efficiency upgrades can occur.

Where the money goes: Qualified nonprofit organizations that prepare income challenged households for participation in energy efficiency and weatherization initiatives applied for grants up to $20,000 through a request for proposals process launched in September:

Citizens United for Redevelopment and Economic Stability for Chester ($10,000)

City of Florence ($10,000)

Emmanuel's Hammer ($20,000)

Habitat for Humanity Greenville County ($20,000)

Habitat for Humanity of York County ($10,000)

Helping Florence Flourish ($10,000)

Rebuild Upstate ($5,000)

Sumter United Ministries ($20,000)

United Way of Hartsville ($20,000)

Our view

Jerry Dudley, Planning Director, City of Florence, S.C.: "The Duke Energy Foundation grant will enhance the city's Weatherization and Rehabilitation Program by funding critical home repairs for income-challenged households. Several homeowners are in urgent need of roof repairs. These grant dollars will help extend the reach of the city's program, allowing us to serve more families and address essential housing needs."

John Lattimore, Chief Program Officer, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County: "Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County is excited and honored to continue our partnership with Duke Energy and their commitment to providing a better quality of life for families in need. This specific funding will help provide warm, safe and dry conditions through critical home repairs for several deserving families. The need is great in our community and partners like Duke Energy allow us to meet more of that need."

Tim Pearson, President, Duke Energy's South Carolina: "Many homes in our state have underlying safety issues that prevent homeowners from participating in energy efficiency and weatherization programs that can significantly moderate energy bills and decrease the growing demand on the energy grid. Recent legislative efforts have made it clear energy efficiency is critical to our long-term efforts to respond to growth in our state, and Duke Energy continues to look at new ways of expanding energy saving opportunities for our customers."

Saving energy and money: In addition to these grants, Duke Energy Progress launched a pilot program in South Carolina in 2024 offering free energy improvements to qualifying households based on income and energy use. And in 2025, Duke Energy increased incentives and eligibility for many of its energy efficiency and demand response programs in South Carolina, expanding ways customers can save money and energy. For more information about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SummerSavings.

