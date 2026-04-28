Duke Energy Foundation invests $275,000 in nonprofits supporting Floridians' most essential needs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $275,000 to 15 nonprofit organizations that are helping meet Floridians' most basic, essential needs and increasing access to quality health care, affordable housing, workforce development and more.

High-impact investments:

Statewide ($25,000)

Florida Council on Aging ($25,000)

Tampa Bay Area ($120,000)

Bay Area Chamber Foundation/Leadership St. Pete ($10,000)

Feeding Tampa Bay ($20,000)

Interactive Food Truck Academy ($15,000)

The Jackson Copeland Foundation ($10,000)

St. Petersburg Free Clinic ($45,000)

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA ($5,000)

Wheels of Success ($15,000)

Central Florida ($130,000)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida ($20,000)

Find, Feed & Restore ($20,000)

HOPE Helps ($10,000)

Neighborhood Center of West Volusia ($10,000)

Rescue Outreach Mission of Central Florida ($10,000)

Shepherd's Hope ($50,000)

West Orange Habitat for Humanity ($10,000)

For descriptions of how each grant will be used and the specific counties impacted, please click here.

Our view:

Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president: "Duke Energy doesn't just work in these communities – many of our employees live here, too. It's incredibly important, to all of us, that we give back and help create lasting, positive change for our friends and neighbors. We're thankful for the opportunity to partner with organizations already doing just that, and we look forward to seeing how our efforts will allow Floridians to live their best lives and ultimately instill generational success."

Positive response:

Colette Vallee, Florida Council on Aging chief operating officer: "This collaboration with Duke Energy is more than a financial contribution to purchase shelf-stable meals. It will help older adults prepare for potential emergencies, with the additional benefit of educating them about energy efficiency and financial assistance programs. Together, we are building a relationship with seniors and vulnerable populations so they can weather the storm."

Savannah-Jane Griffin, Neighborhood Center of West Volusia chief executive officer: "Partnering with Duke Energy Foundation to advance housing affordability means more than restoring buildings – it means restoring stability and dignity for families facing financial crisis. Reliable, safe and energy-efficient housing is foundational to long-term success, and this collaboration allows us to preserve critical shelter and transitional housing resources for our community's most vulnerable neighbors. We are deeply grateful for Duke Energy's investment in strengthening families and powering pathways out of homelessness."

Sophia Moe, Leadership St. Pete director of events and logistics: "On behalf of Leadership St. Pete, we are incredibly grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for investing in our community project with the Lealman and Asian Neighborhood Family Center. Your support strengthens vital programs and will help us build a safe, welcoming place for children and families in Lealman to gather, learn and play. We look forward to building a meaningful partnership that creates lasting impact together."

Jennifer Yeagley, St. Petersburg Free Clinic chief executive officer: "We're grateful for the support Duke Energy has provided St. Petersburg Free Clinic for more than 25 years. Grants from the Duke Energy Foundation have helped our neighbors address pressing medical concerns and, most recently, have helped ensure that our community has access to nutritious food. We sincerely appreciate their partnership."

Susan Eklin, Shepherd's Hope interim president and chief executive officer: "Our partnership with the Duke Energy Foundation strengthens Shepherd's Hope's mission to ensure that every uninsured neighbor in Central Florida has access to compassionate, high-quality health care. Together, through the Promoting Equitable Access to Healthcare and Wellness initiative, we are breaking down barriers, expanding vital services and creating pathways to wellness for those who need it most. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to equity, dignity and the belief that access to health care is essential for every person and every community to thrive."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Aly Raschid

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

X: @DE_AlyRaschid

SOURCE Duke Energy