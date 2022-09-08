Duke Energy Foundation invests nearly $100,000 for hunger relief in Indiana communities

Funding will help 25 community organizations increase their capacity to serve Hoosier families impacted by food insecurity

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding nearly $100,000 in grants to local food pantries and community organizations to help put food on the table for Hoosier families in need. The grants will support the purchase of canned goods, fresh produce and essential supplies to address food insecurity across the company's Indiana service territory.

"Food is the most basic of needs, and there are organizations throughout the state that provide a lifeline to Hoosiers who may not know where their next meal will come from," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "They fill a vital role in the communities we serve, and we're committed to supporting their work to help increase food access for those in need."

One such organization is Hoosier Hills Food Bank in Bloomington, Ind. The nonprofit makes food donations available to over 100 area nonprofit organizations, including emergency food pantries, day care centers serving low-income children, youth programs, shelters, residential homes and soup kitchens. Each year, these agencies collectively serve 25,800 people in south-central Indiana.

"No one deserves to be hungry," said Julio Alonso, executive director of Hoosier Hills Food Bank. "Food insecurity persists as a significant problem, and our partner organizations often struggle to meet demand. We are grateful for the financial support of companies like Duke Energy that enable us to expand our capacity to serve those in need in our community."

The following organizations were awarded grants:

Bread of Life Food Pantry ( Decatur County ) – $1,500

) – Churches in Mission ( Morgan County ) – $1,000

) – Clay County YMCA ( Clay County ) – $10,000

) – Community Harvest Food Bank ( Adams , Allen , DeKalb , Huntington , LaGrange , Noble , Steuben , Wells and Whitley counties ) – $6,000

) – Dinner Before Bedtime ( Shelby County ) – $5,000

) – Fayette County Food Council ( Fayette County ) – $3,000

) – Fishers Youth Assistance Program ( Hamilton County ) – $2,000

) – Food Finders ( North-Central Indiana ) – $5,000

) – Food Finders ( Tippecanoe County ) – $11,000

) – Franklin County High School ( Franklin County ) – $2,500

) – Good Samaritan Food Pantry ( Decatur County ) – $1,500

) – Hamilton Heights Youth Assistance Program ( Hamilton County ) – $1,500

) – Hendricks County Food Pantry Coalition ( Hendricks County ) – $5,000

) – Hoosier Hills Food Bank ( Brown , Lawrence , Orange , Owen , Martin and Monroe counties ) – $10,000

) – Hope Southern Indiana ( Floyd County ) – $1,000

( ) – Mother Hubbard's Cupboard ( Monroe County ) – $1,000

) – Open Doors of Westfield ( Hamilton County ) – $1,000

( ) – Princeton Salvation Army ( Gibson County ) – $5,000

) – Riverview Health's Indiana Mothers' Milk Bank ( Hamilton County ) – $3,000

) – Rush County Community Assistance ( Rush County ) – $2,500

) – Salvation Army of Southern Indiana ( Floyd County ) – $10,000

( ) – Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana ( Delaware County ) – $2,500

( ) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities Food Bank ( Vigo County ) – $1,000

) – United Way of Knox County ( Knox County ) – $6,000

( ) – Western Wayne School Corporation ( Wayne County ) – $1,000

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy ( NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $2 million annually in charitable gifts to Indiana and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/Foundation .

