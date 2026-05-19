Duke Energy Foundation Invests Over $250,000 to Support Veterans' Career Pathways Across 6 States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day approaches and communities honor the sacrifices of U.S. service members and their families, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing more than $250,000 to help veterans gain job-ready skills and build pathways to in-demand civilian careers.

Through its America250 initiative, the Foundation is awarding 20 grants to nonprofit organizations across Duke Energy's six-state service area, along with an investment in the United Service Organizations (USO). The grants will help provide career counseling, paid training, credentialing, digital skills, and wraparound services for veterans transitioning from military service.

Why It Matters

Veterans bring leadership, resilience and technical skills that strengthen workplaces and communities. These investments help remove barriers and create clearer pathways from military service to long-term economic opportunity.

"Our communities are stronger when veterans have access to the skills, training and opportunities needed to succeed after military service," said Loree Elswick, president of the Duke Energy Foundation. "Through America250, we're supporting trusted local organizations and national partners like the USO that help veterans translate their experience into meaningful civilian careers."

What This Enables

Across Duke Energy communities, these America250 grants support locally led solutions, including:

Career counseling and job placement in South Carolina, where workforce development programs help justice involved veterans reenter the community with individualized career support and connections to employment.

where workforce development programs help justice involved veterans reenter the community with individualized career support and connections to employment. Digital skills and employer connections in Florida, expanding access to credentials, technology tools and workforce pathways aligned to in demand careers for veterans and their families.

expanding access to credentials, technology tools and workforce pathways aligned to in demand careers for veterans and their families. Paid training and workforce readiness in the Midwest, combining hands on job training, workforce preparation and veteran led service initiatives to support long term employment success.

Scaling Impact Nationwide

In addition to local grants, the Duke Energy Foundation is making a $25,000 investment in the USO to support delivery of its Transition Program, which helps service members and military spouses prepare for civilian careers through career readiness resources, skills translation and employment connections.

The Bigger Picture

These grants build on the Foundation's more than $1 million investment through its America250 initiative.

Earlier this spring, the Foundation announced grants supporting projects that revitalize local parks, green spaces and shared community spaces. That funding builds on a $250,000 investment made last year to the Trust for the National Mall to support a free digital platform that enables communities nationwide to experience the National Mall's monuments and history.

The final round of America250 grants – focused on elevating local history and strengthening civic connection in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky – will be announced in June.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Gina DiPietro

24-hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy