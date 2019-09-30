Duke Energy Foundation's 'Powerful Communities' program awards over $269,000 for nature grants in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 16 "Powerful Communities" program grants totaling $269,523 for programs to support a wide range of environmental initiatives, including projects to support water quality, conservation, and habitat and forest restoration.

"Enhancing and conserving our natural resources is important as we provide safe, reliable power to our customers," said Stan Pinegar, Duke Energy state president for Indiana. "Helping to fund these programs raises the quality of life for all residents in a community."

One of the recipients of a $30,000 grant is the Central Indiana Land Trust to make habitat restoration and improvements in Parke, Shelby and Johnson counties.

"This grant from the Duke Energy Foundation will help amplify our efforts to protect central Indiana's natural areas," said Cliff Chapman, executive director of the Central Indiana Land Trust. "Connecting people to the wonder of nature in the 21st century is more important than ever."

Other organizations receiving the 2019 foundation grants include:

Clay County Soil and Water Conservation District – Nature trail, native prairie and pollinator planting ( Clay County ) $18,000

Conner Prairie Museum – White River shoreline stabilization and pond analysis ( Hamilton County ) $25,000

Conservation Law Center – Lake Monroe water quality monitoring station ( Monroe County ) $20,000

Friends of Edwardsport – Edwardsport walking trail ( Knox County ) $27,500

Friends of the Kokomo -Howard County Public Library – Butterfly garden ( Howard County ) $10,000

Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County – Exhibit Columbus ( Bartholomew County ) $10,000

Indiana Natural Resources Foundation – Indiana tree project ( Monroe County ) $20,000

Indiana Wildlife Federation, Inc. – Teter retreat and organic farms sustainable trail project ( Marion County ) $15,000

Ivy Tech Community College Foundation – Memorial monarch waystation ( Clark County ) $8,500

Parke Trails Alliance – Parke Community rail trail ( Parke County ) $10,000

The Nature Conservancy – Increasing public access and adding pollinator habitat ( Owen County ) $27,465

Tree Lafayette – Arbor Day 2020 ( Tippecanoe County ) $18,058

Indiana University Foundation – Indiana Resilience Planning for Action – Greenhouse Gas Reduction (statewide) $30,000

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Contact: Lew Middleton

Office: 317.838.1505 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

http://www.duke-energy.com

