Duke Energy helps build North Carolina workforce with $615,000 in grants to community colleges, HBCUs and nonprofits

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has awarded $615,000 in grants to 19 workforce development and education programs in North Carolina to help job seekers and students prepare for employment, particularly in the energy sector. The grants support innovative workforce education and training initiatives at community colleges, historically black colleges and universities, and nonprofits across the state.

These grants are part of Duke Energy's ongoing commitment to workforce development, which totals $6.3 million over the last five years. As North Carolina continues its clean energy transformation, the Duke Energy Foundation is investing in programs that will build the next generation workforce as well as create access to training and job skills that fit current community needs.

"At Duke Energy, we are helping build a diverse workforce for North Carolina by expanding access to training opportunities across the state, particularly in minority and underserved communities," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Our state is enjoying robust growth, and if employers and employees are going to benefit from that together, we must ensure that workers have the skills required by the industries looking to relocate here."

The College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T State University received a grant to support its five-week bridge program known as HOME – Helping Orient Minorities to Engineering. For nearly a decade, the Duke Energy Foundation has helped fund this nationwide recruitment/retention initiative that seeks to attract and retain high-achieving minority students in engineering and computer science.

"North Carolina A&T appreciates the investment of corporate partners like Duke Energy, since the support assists us in addressing the critical need in the nation of educating and graduating diverse engineers and computer scientists prepared to address the global challenges of today and tomorrow," said Dr. Robin N. Coger, dean of the College of Engineering at North Carolina A&T.

The following organizations received 2021 workforce grants; quotes from individual grant recipients can be found here.

Grant Recipients, Programs and Awards

Catawba Valley Community College Foundation – Alternative Combustion Program Expansion ($20,000)

– Alternative Combustion Program Expansion Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Foundation – Substation Relay Technician Program ($40,000)

– Substation Relay Technician Program FSIC American Innovation and Opportunity Fund – AIOF Dream Creators Work Force Development Program ($25,000)

– AIOF Dream Creators Work Force Development Program Gardhouse Limited – Career Journey Mapping for College Students of Color ($10,000)

– Career Journey Mapping for College Students of Color Gaston Innovation Group – TechWorks Academy ($20,000)

– TechWorks Academy Isothermal Community College – Protective Relay Education Enhancement Project ($30,000)

– Protective Relay Education Enhancement Project Johnson C. Smith University – JCSU Career Pathways Experiential Initiative ($25,000)

– JCSU Career Pathways Experiential Initiative MeckEd – STEM Career Exposure ($15,000)

– STEM Career Exposure myFutureNC – myFutureNC Workforce and Education ($100,000)

– myFutureNC Workforce and Education Nash Community College Foundation – NCC Electric Lineworker Recruitment and Equipment Upgrade ($30,000)

– NCC Electric Lineworker Recruitment and Equipment Upgrade North Carolina A&T Foundation – Helping Orient Minorities to Engineering (H.O.M.E.) ($75,000)

– Helping Orient Minorities to Engineering (H.O.M.E.) North Carolina Central University Foundation – Duke Energy EDGE Program - Project Based Learning ($50,000)

– Duke Energy EDGE Program - Project Based Learning Richmond Community College Foundation – Electric Utility Relay and Substation Technology ($40,000)

– Electric Utility Relay and Substation Technology Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation – Modernizing welding equipment to improve student learning ($25,000)

– Modernizing welding equipment to improve student learning She Built This City – Women in Trades ($10,000)

– Women in Trades USO of North Carolina – Service Member and Spouse Transitions in North Carolina ($20,000)

– Service Member and Spouse Transitions in Veterans Bridge Home – Veterans to Work ($15,000)

– Veterans to Work Wake Technical Community College Foundation – Applied Engineering & Technologies Opportunity Grant ($40,000)

– Applied Engineering & Technologies Opportunity Grant Young Black Leadership Alliance – YBLA Career Development Program ($25,000)

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

