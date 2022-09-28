Duke Energy helps three Indiana communities prepare sites to attract jobs, spur economic development

High-potential business and industrial sites in Hamilton , Hendricks and Putnam counties selected for development

Site Readiness Program has triggered 16 project wins in Indiana , resulting in more than 5,500 new jobs, $5.3 billion in capital investment since 2013

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Indiana has selected three properties in Hamilton, Hendricks and Putnam counties for inclusion in its 2022 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations.

"We're committed to ensuring our communities have the resources and support they need to thrive – now and well into the future," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "Utilities play a critical role as industries weigh whether to relocate to an area or expand their presence. The Duke Energy Site Readiness Program has been a valuable offering and we are proud of the program's many successes. Through this initiative and many others, we work hand in hand with local and regional partners to bring new jobs and capital investment to the communities we serve."

Through its Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy identifies high-potential sites and partners with county officials and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the sites fully ready to market to industrial prospects. In Indiana alone, Duke Energy has helped prepare 41 properties that have won 16 major projects since the program started in 2013, drawing more than 5,500 new jobs and $5.3 billion in capital investment to the state.

The company works with Banning Engineering and Site Selection Group to evaluate sites. Based on consultant recommendations, Duke Energy will collaborate with county leaders and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for marketing the sites. After each site's state of readiness has advanced, Duke Energy's national business recruitment team strategically markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. Duke Energy will award up to $10,000 to each site to help prepare them to attract projects.

The 2022 Site Readiness Program locations include:

Hamilton County – Innovation Mile

The city of Noblesville recently purchased 77.65 acres of land near East 141st Street and Olio Road, expanding upon nearly 300 acres of land that has been designated Innovation Mile. Innovation Mile will be a mile-long, master planned innovation district that includes advanced manufacturing (industrial), health technologies, life science innovation, wholesale trade, and professional and financial services. This property holds unique value in its location and proximity to I-69. It also encompasses Borg Warner as an anchor, which designs, manufactures and delivers mobility solutions for the automobile market. This area will be able to serve companies looking for technology-related infrastructure like fiber and conduit.

"This is the second Site Readiness Program grant the city of Noblesville has received, and we greatly appreciate Duke Energy's continued support and partnership in economic development," said Andrew Murray, economic development director for the city of Noblesville. "The Innovation Mile development will encompass approximately 300 acres and will be able to serve businesses within our targeted industries. This is going to be a very sought-after location for those seeking new construction, and we appreciate Duke Energy's help to further market the site and attract new companies to Noblesville."

Hendricks County – Avon Logistics Center

Avon Logistics Center is adjacent to Avon Rail Yard, and conveniently situated near Indianapolis International Airport, FedEx and UPS hubs, and a desirable retail corridor. Being the first major large-scale industrial development in Avon, the logistics center boasts the possibility of up to 14 building sites and over 5.7 million square feet of warehouse space. As the industrial logistics industry in Avon ramps up, this project will provide additional jobs and improve the community's tax base.

"Avon Logistics Center is situated in close proximity to several key transportation and retail corridors, making it an attractive site for private development," said John Taylor, economic development director for the town of Avon. "We're grateful for Duke Energy's financial and technical support to help us hone our competitive advantage and prepare to attract companies in key focus industries to locate and grow in Avon."

Putnam County – Harrold Farm Site

The Harrold Farm Site is situated on approximately 100 acres in central Putnam County, just north of Greencastle Enterprise Park I. The property is located near the intersection of North Calbert Way and South County Road 200 East. Served by city of Greencastle municipal water and wastewater, Duke Energy electric, and CenterPoint Energy natural gas, with multiple options for broadband, all utilities are available at the southwest corner of the site with a short extension. Rail service could be provided with a city-owned railroad from CSX Transportation in Indianapolis to St. Louis Main Line.

"Duke Energy has always been there to provide programs that help smaller communities, such as Putnam County, gain that competitive edge to land new jobs and investment," said Kristin Clary, executive director of the Greencastle/Putnam County Development Center. "We are grateful for the Site Readiness Program and the Duke Energy economic development team for providing us with the knowledge and tools needed to promote our sites to help bring new businesses and industries to our community. And we are grateful for Duke Energy's willingness to be part of our team to assist us with our business attraction efforts."

For 18 consecutive years, Duke Energy's economic development efforts have been recognized by Site Selection magazine in the publication's annual list of "Top Utilities in Economic Development." Including the Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy helped attract a total of $1.2 billion in capital investment in Indiana that supported more than 3,300 jobs for the state in 2021.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 870,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy ( NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business and at least a 50% carbon reduction from electric generation by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The 2050 net-zero goals also include Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

