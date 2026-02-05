Duke Energy invests $500,000 in North Carolina community colleges to strengthen energy workforce pipeline

Up to 20 community colleges eligible for grants – apply by Feb. 25

Funding will support high-demand craft and technical programs critical to the energy industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $500,000 to community colleges across the state to help prepare the next generation of skilled energy and trade workers.

Zoom in: North Carolina community colleges can apply for $25,000 grants to expand or strengthen programs that support critical energy and skilled trade careers, including lineworker training, electrical, mechanical and electronics engineering technology, welding, plumbing, construction trades, vehicle maintenance and more.

Why it matters: North Carolina's rapid growth is driving record energy demand – and meeting it will require a strong pipeline of skilled workers.

By the numbers:

$500,000 total investment

Up to 20 community colleges funded

More than $6 million invested in workforce development in North Carolina over the past five years by Duke Energy Foundation

Local perspectives:

Dr. Jeff Cox, President of North Carolina Community College System: "Our community colleges align education with real workforce needs – driving skills, careers and economic mobility across North Carolina. Investments like this from partners such as Duke Energy Foundation help us build and sustain programs that connect students to in-demand jobs and strengthen the talent pipeline our state needs to thrive."



Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina state president: "This investment reflects our long-term commitment to building a skilled, homegrown workforce that keeps North Carolina's economy moving and our energy grid strong. Community colleges are at the heart of that talent pipeline, helping us meet this moment head-on."

What's next: Eligible community colleges can find additional program details and apply via Duke Energy Foundation's website. Applications are open now through Feb. 25, 2026.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy