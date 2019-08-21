Duke Energy invests nearly $200,000 in small grants to schools across South Carolina for much-needed supplies

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is providing nearly $200,000 in small grants to schools across the Palmetto State to help teachers fill any gaps in supplies for returning students as the school year begins. The grants are part of an initiative focused on projects to help underserved communities thrive and prosper.

The effort will focus on schools that have 75% or more of their students who qualify for free and reduced lunches in the company's South Carolina service territory. In all, 43 districts including 275 schools are eligible to file for the grants.

"Bright futures begin in the classroom, and every child deserves a fair chance at academic success," said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, South Carolina state president for Duke Energy. "Unfortunately, we know many students heading back to school this week will not have all of the necessary supplies they will need in their studies. Our hope is these funds will help set these classrooms and students up for a successful school year."

Each qualifying school is eligible for up to $700 in grant funds to purchase basic school supplies for students in need. The individual school districts will apply for the funding for all of that district's qualifying schools, and will distribute the funds once awarded.

Qualifying school districts that want to learn more about how to apply for the grants should send a request for information to communityaffairs@duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. In 2018, the company donated more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.

More information about the foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

