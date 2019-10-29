Duke Energy invests nearly $300,000 in projects that help protect, restore natural resources in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 12 South Carolina organizations that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the state.

"These grants aid in the protection of the environment and provide communities with much-needed resources to promote good stewardship of the natural beauty around us," said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources, and provide valuable educational opportunities to nature lovers of all ages."

The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina received a grant to help the group's outreach and education efforts on the critical need for long-term forest management activities.

"We've worked with partners like the Duke Energy Foundation for decades to care for our Upstate forests," says Mark Robertson, executive director for The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina. "Our new Forest Restoration Outreach Project will bring both public agencies and private landowners together to learn about the importance of managing timber effectively, restoring native species and preparing for wildfires."

Trees SC received funding that will support a program in Florence County that provides participants with a tree and educational material on proper planting techniques that will ensure the highest energy savings.

"Our partnership with Duke Energy on the Energy Saving Trees program has been the perfect balance of resource sharing," said Karen Hauck, executive director of Trees SC. "Trees SC provides the arboricultural knowledge and expertise while Duke Energy provides program participants with information on energy reduction and cost savings. Our inaugural year was a great success, and we greatly value our continuing partnership with Duke Energy."

The foundation annually funds more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.

Powerful Communities: Nature Grant Recipients

Organization Description Grant Award Counties Served Beautiful Places Alliance Create a new kayak launch for Lake Wateree

State Park $40,000 Fairfield Chattooga River Chapter of

Trout Unlimited Install four new informational kiosks at

Burrell's Ford Recreation Area educating

visitors about the designated wilderness area

and the importance of mitigating visitor

impact $7,500 Oconee Pickens Francis Marion University

Education Foundation Develop a freshwater ecology laboratory,

which will focus on freshwater quality and

provide training opportunities for students $50,000 Florence Greenville County Soil and

Water Support a seed library program that will

educate residents on conservation topics

such as sustainably growing food, flowers,

and native plants. $8,000 Greenville Hatcher Garden and

Woodland Preserve, Inc. Replace signage in the 12-acre inner city

woodland preserve, promoting knowledge

about the benefits of nature $8,000 Spartanburg Kalmia Gardens of Coker

College Support improving growing conditions for

multiple native species and creating a

teaching tool for students, homeowners and

land managers $18,950 Darlington Roper Mountain Science

Center Support a biodiversity exhibit as part of the

Environmental Science and Sustainability

Center that allows visitors to electronically

see how their actions impact the environment $50,000 Greenville South Carolina Waterfowl

Association Help restore 20 acres of bottomland

hardwood and provide an outdoor classroom

for students to learn about wetland

restoration $19,500 Sumter The Nature Conservancy of

South Carolina Support efforts to restore forest health to the

Southern Blue Ridge forests in places that

have been identified and prioritized for

restoration practices through a science-

based approach $15,000 Greenville Oconee Pickens Trees Coalition Supports a project to restore natural green

space that was lost to overgrown kudzu and

other invasive species in Adams Park $5,000 Spartanburg Trees SC Continue support of the Energy Saving Trees

program, a tree giveaway program that

promotes the energy saving benefits of trees $20,625 Florence Trees Upstate Continue support of the Energy Saving Trees

program, a tree giveaway program that

promotes the energy saving benefits of trees $54,050 Greenville Oconee Pickens Spartanburg

