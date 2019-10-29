Duke Energy invests nearly $300,000 in projects that help protect, restore natural resources in South Carolina
- Contributions will benefit 12 organizations supporting environmental projects, programs across the Palmetto State
Oct 29, 2019, 10:52 ET
GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 12 South Carolina organizations that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the state.
"These grants aid in the protection of the environment and provide communities with much-needed resources to promote good stewardship of the natural beauty around us," said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources, and provide valuable educational opportunities to nature lovers of all ages."
The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina received a grant to help the group's outreach and education efforts on the critical need for long-term forest management activities.
"We've worked with partners like the Duke Energy Foundation for decades to care for our Upstate forests," says Mark Robertson, executive director for The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina. "Our new Forest Restoration Outreach Project will bring both public agencies and private landowners together to learn about the importance of managing timber effectively, restoring native species and preparing for wildfires."
Trees SC received funding that will support a program in Florence County that provides participants with a tree and educational material on proper planting techniques that will ensure the highest energy savings.
"Our partnership with Duke Energy on the Energy Saving Trees program has been the perfect balance of resource sharing," said Karen Hauck, executive director of Trees SC. "Trees SC provides the arboricultural knowledge and expertise while Duke Energy provides program participants with information on energy reduction and cost savings. Our inaugural year was a great success, and we greatly value our continuing partnership with Duke Energy."
The foundation annually funds more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.
Powerful Communities: Nature Grant Recipients
|
Organization
|
Description
|
Grant Award
|
Counties Served
|
Beautiful Places Alliance
|
Create a new kayak launch for Lake Wateree
|
$40,000
|
Fairfield
|
Chattooga River Chapter of
|
Install four new informational kiosks at
|
$7,500
|
Oconee
Pickens
|
Francis Marion University
|
Develop a freshwater ecology laboratory,
|
$50,000
|
Florence
|
Greenville County Soil and
|
Support a seed library program that will
|
$8,000
|
Greenville
|
Hatcher Garden and
|
Replace signage in the 12-acre inner city
|
$8,000
|
Spartanburg
|
Kalmia Gardens of Coker
|
Support improving growing conditions for
|
$18,950
|
Darlington
|
Roper Mountain Science
|
Support a biodiversity exhibit as part of the
|
$50,000
|
Greenville
|
South Carolina Waterfowl
|
Help restore 20 acres of bottomland
|
$19,500
|
Sumter
|
The Nature Conservancy of
|
Support efforts to restore forest health to the
|
$15,000
|
Greenville
Oconee
Pickens
|
Trees Coalition
|
Supports a project to restore natural green
|
$5,000
|
Spartanburg
|
Trees SC
|
Continue support of the Energy Saving Trees
|
$20,625
|
Florence
|
Trees Upstate
|
Continue support of the Energy Saving Trees
|
$54,050
|
Greenville
Oconee
Pickens
Spartanburg
Duke Energy Foundation
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to address the needs of communities where its customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts. More information about the Duke Energy Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.
The Duke Energy Foundation is solely funded by Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars.
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.
A Fortune 150 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list.
More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
