Duke Energy kicks off monthlong campaign providing nearly $400,000 to help fight hunger in South Carolina this holiday season

Funds will support more than 60 feeding programs throughout November

Effort will spotlight organizations that work to reduce lack of consistent healthy meals across the state

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a nip in the air, the leaves are changing color and – for many – thoughts rightly begin to turn toward gatherings around holiday dinner tables.

Unfortunately, not everyone has access to healthy meals this or any time of year. In fact, more than 500,000 South Carolinians lack consistent access to high-quality meals, and 1 in 8 of those are children.

"That's why it's important for Duke Energy to support the organizations who do the great work to fight hunger across our state," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "Our hope is by shining a light on these efforts, these organizations will continue to receive the support they need to help reduce and hopefully one day eliminate hunger in our communities."

Beginning today, Duke Energy will kick off a monthlong campaign to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state. Duke Energy's monthlong initiative will provide nearly $400,000 to more than 60 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and will support organizations including Mill Village Farms, FoodShare South Carolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank and AIM, among many others.

"These organizations are fighting the good fight every day in our communities, but they cannot do it alone," Callahan said.

To celebrate the start of the monthlong campaign, Duke Energy is joining Mill Village Farms, WYFF and Bons Secours Wellness Arena for this year's Yam Jam on Nov. 2 in Greenville. The community event will feature more than 160 volunteers from companies and organizations around Greenville. Participants will bag more than 50,000 pounds of sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving food boxes to be distributed by FoodShare South Carolina hubs and other food programs across South Carolina. Additionally, the Duke Energy Foundation will contribute $100,000 to FoodShare South Carolina organizations across the company's service territory, including $35,000 to Mill Village Farms.

"We believe that access to healthy food is not a privilege – it's a fundamental human right," said Dan Weidenbenner, Executive Director of Mill Village Farms and Mill Village Ministries. "We are proud to support the FoodShare South Carolina organizations across the state that work to ensure that everyone has access to fresh fruits and vegetables regardless of where they live or how much they make. We know the need is not diminishing as we head into the holiday season and are grateful for Duke Energy's efforts to help us ensure that every neighbor has access to the fresh, healthy food they deserve."

In addition to presenting Yam Jam, Duke Energy employees and retirees will also provide their time and talents volunteering with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, as well as providing sweat equity to other feeding programs in their neighborhoods.

Every bit of support to local food banks or soup kitchens is helpful any time of year but particularly during the holiday season. It could be as simple as a couple of hours of your time or even a monetary donation, but anything you can contribute will make a difference. To find a community feeding partner near you, search online at SC211.org or text "FOOD" to 211211.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy