Duke Energy launches $500,000 grant opportunity for organizations supporting western North Carolina recovery efforts

Western North Carolina -based organizations encouraged to apply for a $25,000 grant before Feb. 17

Announcement builds on previous $2.2 million commitment for disaster relief, rebuilding and readiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced the launch of a new grant opportunity, offering $500,000 in funding to support organizations leading long-term recovery efforts in western North Carolina. Through Feb. 17, eligible organizations can apply for grants up to $25,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation.

"We understand the long-term challenges our communities in western North Carolina face as they continue to rebuild following Hurricane Helene," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina state president. "This new grant opportunity underscores our unwavering commitment to supporting a full recovery in the mountain region."

The announcement builds on Duke Energy's previous commitment of more than $2.2 million to support disaster relief, rebuilding and readiness efforts in North Carolina. Duke Energy President and incoming CEO Harry Sideris recently published an update on the company's recovery efforts in the state's mountain region, sharing his personal connection to Asheville and the importance of sustained support for communities affected by Helene.

Organizations interested in applying for funding can find detailed information and application guidelines on Duke Energy's website here. Western North Carolina-based nonprofit organizations supporting local and regional long-term recovery efforts may apply for up to $25,000. The application is available now, and applications will be accepted until Feb. 17, 2025, at 5 p.m.

