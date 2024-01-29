Duke Energy launches EV charger rental program in North Carolina

Charger Solution program helps customers avoid upfront EV charger costs while paying a low monthly fee

The utility's comprehensive North Carolina electric vehicle customer programs help streamline EV transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pace of electric vehicle (EV) adoption accelerates nationwide, Duke Energy has launched an EV charger rental program in North Carolina that enables residential and business customers to lease an EV charger from the company at a low monthly cost, which covers hardware, warranty and maintenance.

The Charger Solution program – approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission last August – offers customers a wide range of charger options and guides customers through the selection process when evaluating charging station options.

"Duke Energy continues to prepare for the electric vehicle transition, as more customers consider and choose EVs," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina president. "By offering a variety of charger solutions, we hope our customers feel confident that they have a choice to fit their needs, with the reassurance they can rely on our expertise for maintenance."

Simplified charging options for home and business

Designed for customers who may not want to pay the upfront cost of purchasing a charger but still want the convenience of faster charging, the program enables customers to select from a number of chargers based on their individual preference, lifestyle or business needs.

Residential options start at around $14 per month and include a three-year rental term for a Level 2 charger, which can typically fully recharge an all-electric vehicle within eight to ten hours. Non-residential options vary based on the charger and include a four-year rental term for a Level 2 charger or a seven-year rental term for a DC Fast Charger.

For non-residential customers – which includes businesses and multifamily dwellings – the program helps maximize reliability and efficiency by eliminating the hassle that can come with maintaining a charger. It also allows these customers to highlight chargers as an amenity without the typical initial capital outlay.

Electrification in the Fastlane

Duke Energy's Charger Solution program supports the state's clean energy goals, including 1.25 million EVs in North Carolina by 2030. Its launch comes on the heels of a successful first year for the company's Charger Prep Credit program, which has helped more than 6,000 North Carolinians prepare for a Level 2 charger by providing a credit to help defray the cost to upgrade their existing electrical infrastructure at their home or business.

The complementary Charger Solution and Charger Prep Credit programs are part of Duke Energy's 'EV Complete' suite of customer program offerings in North Carolina. Together, they can help streamline the transition to an EV for customers by preparing the home for a charger and simplifying the decision-making process.

As part of what will eventually be a managed charging suite of offerings, Duke Energy also launched a 12-month EV charging subscription pilot program last September in North Carolina – the Home Charging Plan. The pilot allows enrolled residential customers in the state to charge an EV at home for up to 800 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month for a fixed monthly fee. Participating customers allow Duke Energy to manage charging through their automaker app and participate in periodic demand response events.

Periodic demand response events will help Duke Energy operate the grid more effectively by shifting demand on the grid to hours of the day where clean energy supply is more available or cost effective for customers. The subscription pilot – which generated high participation interest – is currently closed to new enrollments in North Carolina.

North Carolina is the first Duke Energy service territory where the company has implemented three core EV customer programs designed to help customers make a seamless transition to electric. Access to the complete ecosystem of offerings, not only helps customers but also allows the company to better manage electrical demand across the grid and drive affordable, reliable and clean energy for all customers.

"We develop our EV programs the same way we do all of our programs – with a customer-focused approach intended to serve their individual and business needs and lifestyles by offering a menu of options," said Lon Huber, senior vice president of pricing and customer solutions. "A variety of programs not only benefits our customers, but it helps Duke Energy provide the reliability that our customers count on every day."

Duke Energy has efforts underway to file for regulatory approval of similar programs across all its service areas. In total, the company has 17 active and approved EV programs and two pending approval.

For more information on Duke Energy EV programs in North Carolina, visit EV Program Guide (duke-energy.com)

