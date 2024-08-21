Duke Energy Launches New Virtual Home Energy Assessment in North Carolina, Helping Customers Save on Energy Use

New virtual, phone and web energy assessment options now available to North Carolina customers

Free energy assessments are designed to help customers identify ways to save through improved home energy efficiency

B-roll available in Duke Energy's news center media kit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is expanding its existing in-home assessment program and providing new virtual, phone and web options for customers through its Home Energy House Call program. Through education and awareness of energy use, our energy specialists help customers find ways to save energy and money by being more efficient. Customers receive a free energy efficiency kit, a customized usage report, low-cost tips and expert recommendations to help them see energy savings.

Newly eligible customers include renters of single-family homes and owners/renters of condos, townhomes and manufactured homes.

"We are excited to enhance accessibility of our Home Energy House Call program to reach more customers across North Carolina," said Kendal Bowman, president of Duke Energy North Carolina. "It's a great way for customers to get personalized recommendations and insights to help them save energy and ultimately money on their energy bills each month."

New assessments include:

Virtual: Walk through your home and conduct a free assessment with one of our energy advisors using your device's camera.

Phone: One of our energy advisors will perform your energy assessment over the phone and answer any questions you may have.

Online: Receive a self-directed energy assessment.

For the virtual and phone assessments, an energy specialist will analyze customers' total home energy usage and check the efficiency of their appliances and heating/cooling systems. The self-guided online assessment generates customized savings recommendations based on customer responses.

Based on the information collected, Duke Energy's experts will give customers a customized report detailing steps they can take to increase efficiency and lower their energy bill.

Along with the free assessment report, customers will receive a free energy efficiency kit in the mail that includes bathroom aerators, weatherstripping, water heater insulation pipe wrap and a furnace filter whistle that can be self-installed to see immediate savings.

The Home Energy House Call program is offered to Duke Energy customers in single-family homes, condominiums, townhomes or manufactured homes who have an electric water heater, electric heat or central air conditioning.

To learn more and sign up, visit Home Energy House Call or call 844.346.4366.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Caroline Fountain

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy