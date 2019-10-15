Duke Energy linemen to compete at international competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy-seven Duke Energy linemen from North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky will compete in the International Lineman's Rodeo on Oct. 19 in Bonner Springs, Kan.

Now in its 35th year, the rodeo attracts the best linemen from around the world. Participants travel from as far away as Australia. More than 320 individual competitors and nearly 250 teams will vie for top honors.

Events test job-related skills such as simulated hurt-man rescues, equipment repair and pole climbs. Competitors are judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures.

"I am extremely proud of our linemen for all they do for our customers," said Harry Sideris, senior vice president of customer experience and services. "Duke Energy rodeo competitors participate in additional training to compete against the best in the world. The competitions help our linemen refine their skills to serve our customers even more safely and efficiently."

All Duke Energy participants at the rodeo earned their spots by winning regional company competitions in 2018 and 2019. Competitors who earned a spot in 2018 were unable to participate due to Hurricane Michael power restoration efforts.

Duke Energy linemen will participate in the apprentice, journeyman and senior team divisions.

An apprentice is a line worker with less than four years of utility experience. A rodeo journeyman has greater than four years of utility experience, and a senior-journeyman must be over 50 years old.

The best line workers at Duke Energy and its legacy companies have showcased their talents at the International Lineman's Rodeo for more than 20 years.

The last time Duke Energy line workers competed at the International Lineman's Rodeo, in 2017, they roped in 18 awards and a lineman apprentice from Cary, N.C., took home the world champion apprentice title.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy is one of the largest electric power holding companies in the United States. Its regulated utility operations serve approximately 7.4 million electric customers located in six states in the Southeast and Midwest, representing a population of approximately 24 million people. Its Commercial Portfolio and International business segments own and operate diverse power generation assets in North America and Latin America, including a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets in the United States.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is a Fortune 125 company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DUK. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com.

The Duke Energy News Center serves as a multimedia resource for journalists and features news releases, helpful links, photos and videos. Hosted by Duke Energy, illumination is an online destination for stories about remarkable people, innovations, and community and environmental topics. It also offers glimpses into the past and insights into the future of energy.

