Duke Energy linemen win regional contest; advance to International Lineman's Rodeo

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifteen Duke Energy apprentice and journeyman lineworkers from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky earned the right to advance to the International Lineman's Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kans., Oct. 12-13, after competing in the Duke Energy Midwest Lineman's Rodeo in Plainfield on Aug. 11.

Contestants were tested on job-related skills such as equipment repair and pole climbs, while being judged on speed, agility, technique and safety procedures. This year, 79 lineworkers from Duke Energy's Midwest service area participated in the regional event.

"Lineworkers are continually refining their skills," said Andy Cassidy, who leads the Midwest rodeo planning committee. "Every event helps our linemen perfect their skills to work at the highest level of safety and customer service."

Family-friendly activities at the regional rodeo included a rock wall for climbing, corn hole games, rides in a bucket truck and face painting for the children.

Duke Energy Midwest winners advancing to the international event include:

APPRENTICE OVERALL AWARDS

1st place – James Riddell , Fairfield, Ohio

, 2nd place – Daniel Goley , Madison, Ind.

, 3rd place – John Wilson , Avon, Ind.

JOURNEYMAN OVERALL AWARDS

1st place team

Bryan Fry , Terre Haute, Ind.

,

Jan Newton , Terre Haute, Ind.

,

Kyle Tapp , Greencastle, Ind.

, 2nd place team

Andy Irwin , Sullivan, Ind.

,

T.J. Lewis, Aurora, Ind.



Marc Lewis , Cincinnati, Ohio

, 3rd place team

Matt Dugan , Cincinnati, Ohio

,

Chris Simpson , Milford, Ohio

,

T.J. Ball, Connersville, Ind.

SENIOR OVERALL (only one senior team competed)

Curt Addison , Cincinnati, Ohio

,

Dave Barricklow , Fairfield, Ohio

,

Craig Allen , Milford, Ohio

Duke Energy Midwest (Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky)

Duke Energy Indiana's operations provide about 6,700 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 820,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it the state's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky's operations provide electric service to about 850,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 3,000-square-mile service area, and natural gas service to approximately 533,000 customers.

Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio/Kentucky are subsidiaries of Duke Energy (NYSE : DUK ).

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Lew Middleton (Indiana) Office: 317.838.1505 Sally Thelen (Ohio/Kentucky) Office: 513.247.2432 24-hour: 800.559.3853

