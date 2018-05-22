Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization

Bill Currens – currently senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, will assume leadership of the financial planning and analysis organization. In his new position, Currens, 49, will be responsible for the business and financial planning functions of the enterprise, including oversight of the company's financial forecast. He will also manage the design of policies, processes and systems that support the transformation of the finance function at Duke Energy.

A 16-year veteran of the company, Currens joined Duke Energy in 2002 as a manager in the controller's organization, moving on to lead the company's investor relations team for nearly a decade. Before joining Duke Energy, he spent more than nine years with the public accounting firm KPMG.

Dwight Jacobs – currently senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, will assume Currens' role as senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer. Jacobs, 53, will oversee the accounting, financial reporting and internal controls for the corporation.

Jacobs also joined the company in 2002 and served in leadership roles in rates and regulatory strategy, enterprise risk management, as well as utility planning and accounting. Prior to Duke Energy, he was a partner with Arthur Andersen in Washington, D.C.

Karl Newlin – currently senior vice president and chief commercial officer of natural gas, will become senior vice president of corporate development. Newlin, 49, succeeds Catherine Stempien, who was named president of Duke Energy Florida. He will oversee the execution of mergers/acquisitions and divestitures, as well as help the company develop its external growth strategy.

Newlin joined Piedmont Natural Gas in 2010, focused on managing the company's strategic functions and business development opportunities. Newlin also served as chief financial officer for Piedmont prior to Duke Energy's acquisition of the company in 2016.

"Bill, Dwight and Karl each bring unique experiences and a wealth of knowledge to their new roles in the finance function," said Steve Young, Duke Energy's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "These leaders have a deep history in the energy industry and will position the company to deliver value for customers and growth for shareholders as we transform our business and execute our long-term investment strategy."

Duke Energy

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

The company's Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit serves approximately 7.6 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to approximately 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. Its Commercial Renewables unit operates a growing renewable energy portfolio across the U.S.

A Fortune 125 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2018 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2018 "America's Best Employers" list.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Catherine Butler

Office: 980.373.1828 | 24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-makes-executive-appointments-in-finance-organization-300652767.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

http://www.duke-energy.com

