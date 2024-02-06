Duke Energy named as one of America's Most JUST Companies, putting customers and employees at the heart of its clean energy transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies for the second consecutive year, ranking 57th overall, up from 79th in 2023. The JUST 100 recognizes U.S. corporations who outperform on issues that matter most in defining just business behavior today.

"Our long-term success is deeply intertwined with the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and it's an honor to be recognized by JUST Capital as a JUST 100 company," said Katherine Neebe, Duke Energy's chief sustainability & philanthropy officer and senior vice president, national engagement and strategy. "We are committed to a future that offers reliable, accessible and affordable clean energy. Achieving this vision requires us to transition to low- and zero-emissions energy, invest in our communities and develop and prepare a diverse workforce."

To determine the annual ranking, JUST Capital, along with CNBC, collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate how the nation's largest companies are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. For 2024, companies were scored on issues such as paying a fair wage, creating jobs in the U.S., supporting workforce training and retention, providing benefits and work-life balance, minimizing pollution and protecting customer privacy.

In its flagship Impact Report, Duke Energy details the company's clean energy transition, as well as its goals, performance and progress on strategic business priorities.

Recent company performance highlights

Economic Impact: Duke Energy will invest $145 billion over the next decade to fund the critical energy infrastructure necessary to meet customers' needs and support our path to net zero. An EY study found this planned investment will lead to $250 billion in economic output throughout the U.S. economy. It will also generate approximately $5 billion in property taxes over the next 10 years to support schools, community programs and infrastructure, and support 20,000 direct and indirect jobs annually.





Human Capital Management – We are working to increase diversity across our workforce and recently established new aspirational goals of 23% people of color and 28% women.





– We are working to increase diversity across our workforce and recently established new aspirational goals of 23% people of color and 28% women. Just Transition – As the energy sector transitions, the company is working to ensure its workforce and the communities where it operates are set up for long-term success. As part of this commitment, we released our Just Transition Approach. These principles outline our company's strategy as it retires coal, with a complete exit, pending regulatory approval, by 2035.





– As the energy sector transitions, the company is working to ensure its workforce and the communities where it operates are set up for long-term success. As part of this commitment, we released our Just Transition Approach. These principles outline our company's strategy as it retires coal, with a complete exit, pending regulatory approval, by 2035. Supply Chain Resiliency – In 2022, we spent $14 billion overall on supplier goods and services, more than $5 billion with local suppliers and over $1.8 billion with diverse suppliers.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

