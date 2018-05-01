Duke Energy named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes

The ranking is determined by an independent survey administered anonymously to approximately 30,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents are asked to respond on several work related topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

Company performance highlights include:

Valuing work-family balance – In 2017, Duke Energy began offering mothers and fathers fully paid parental leave – totaling six weeks – to allow for bonding, bolster work-family balance and help attract and retain highly skilled workers. Duke Energy's other family-focused employee benefits include a $5,000 reimbursement for costs associated with adopting a child, generous vacation time, paid sick leave, and paid time off to care for a sick or injured child, parent or other family member.

reimbursement for costs associated with adopting a child, generous vacation time, paid sick leave, and paid time off to care for a sick or injured child, parent or other family member. Fostering diversity and inclusion – A 20-year-old network of Employee Resource Groups representing African-Americans, Hispanics, women, people with disabilities, new employees, veterans and the LGBT community that work to address the needs of employees, communities and customers.

Supporting our communities – Through the Duke Energy In Action program, the company sponsors volunteer projects for employees throughout the year and provides them with 10 paid hours to volunteer for a cause of their choice. Employees can also earn company donations through volunteerism and receive dollar-for-dollar matching donations to the cause of their choice from the Duke Energy Foundation.

Focusing on safety – In 2017, Duke Energy's safety performance was strong, with an employee Total Incident Case Rate (TICR) of 0.36 – the best ever for Duke Energy and one of the best in the industry.

