Duke Energy named one of North America's top sustainable companies for 15th straight year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its expansion of renewable energy and significant reduction in carbon emissions, combined with its continued focus on social responsibility, Duke Energy was recently named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the 15th consecutive year.

"Trust begins with transparency and our stakeholders want to see our progress on the environmental, social and governance topics that matter most," said Katherine Neebe, Duke Energy's chief sustainability officer and president, Duke Energy Foundation. "As we focus on delivering affordable, reliable and increasingly clean energy for our customers and communities, it's an honor to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 15 straight years."

Since 1999, the DJSI has evaluated the sustainability of leading companies worldwide.

In selecting the top performers in each business sector, the DJSI reviews companies on several general and industry-specific topics related to economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Among the topics are corporate governance, innovation management, environmental policy, climate strategy, human capital development and corporate citizenship.

The index is compiled annually by S&P Dow Jones and S&P Global.

Since 2007, Duke Energy has published an annual Sustainability Report that summarizes its efforts to advance energy efficiency, develop renewable energy, reduce emissions and more.

The 2019 report is available online.

Some of the company's environmental, social and governance highlights:

