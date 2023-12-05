Duke Energy names Cameron McDonald chief human resources officer, succeeding Ron Reising

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today announced that Cameron McDonald will become senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024. She will succeed Ron Reising, who will retire at the end of the first quarter after an 18-year career with the organization and its predecessor companies.

As chief human resources officer, McDonald will oversee the company's human resources policy and strategy, leadership and talent development, diversity and inclusion, employee and labor relations, total rewards strategies and programs, and delivery of business partner services. She will report to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe.

Reising has been with the company since 2004. Prior to leading Human Resources, he served as senior vice president of operations support, where he had accountability for the construction of major projects and oversaw a project controls center of excellence. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles in the company's supply chain function, including as chief procurement officer.

"Ron's experience and knowledge of our business, from operations to support functions, brought a valuable perspective to our leadership table," said Lynn Good, chair, president and CEO. "We will continue to benefit from the impact he made on our customers, communities and employees as we execute our mission to deliver reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy for our customers."

In her current role as vice president of talent acquisition and talent management, McDonald is responsible for talent acquisition, leadership and employee development, succession planning and employee engagement.

"Cameron brings a strong skill set to the role at a critical time in our clean energy transition," said Ghartey-Tagoe. "I'm confident Cameron's deep background and experience developing talent strategies will position us to attract the best talent, reflect the communities we serve, and help our workers thrive in our dynamic and constantly evolving industry."

During her 22 years with the company, McDonald has held roles in human resources, including talent acquisition, talent management, diversity and inclusion, compensation, employee relations, and business partner consulting. McDonald also led a team focused on HR transformation, applying innovation and technology to reimagine HR products and services.

A native of South Carolina, McDonald earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Clemson University and a master's degree in human resources from the University of South Carolina.

Reising will remain in an advisory role throughout the transition.

