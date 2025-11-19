Duke Energy names Katie Aittola as head of supply chain and real estate, and chief procurement officer

Dwight Jacobs to retire after more than two decades of distinguished service

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced that Katie Aittola will become senior vice president, supply chain and real estate, and chief procurement officer, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Dwight Jacobs, who has announced his intention to retire at the end of the year after 23 years of service.

Aittola will lead sourcing and supply chain functions for the enterprise. She will also oversee the company's real estate function, responsible for strategic planning, transactions and facilities management in support of energy delivery across Duke Energy's service territory.

"Katie brings to the role a depth of experience with strategic planning, operational transformation and enterprise leadership," said Bonnie Titone, executive vice president and chief administrative officer. "She is a true cross-functional leader and well positioned to oversee these operations, which are crucial to our success as we undertake the largest generation build in our company's history."

Under Jacobs, Duke Energy's supply chain operations have been recognized as industry leading as the team has navigated a dynamic and unprecedented operating environment.

"I am thankful for Dwight's significant contributions throughout his tenure. In addition to his impacts within our business and industry, his mentorship of emerging leaders, commitment to volunteerism and philanthropic efforts in support of our communities have established a legacy that will endure for years to come," Titone said.

About Katie Aittola

Aittola currently serves as senior vice president, enterprise strategy and insurance, and chief risk officer. Since assuming the combined roles of risk and strategy, she has led transformative initiatives that have reshaped her organization's risk posture and strategic direction.

She joined Duke Energy in 2009 and has served in various roles in the finance organization, including corporate development and financial planning and analysis. She also previously led risk, governance and business support functions within the company's supply chain function.

"As we continue to transform the future of energy, delivering business outcomes that move our company forward and deliver value for our many stakeholders remains my focus," said Aittola. "Our supply chain, real estate and procurement functions are essential enablers of our business strategy and have demonstrated their best-in-class skills as they responded to an extraordinary external environment during a critical time of our energy modernization journey. I'm excited to lead this important work and highly experienced team."

Aittola lives in Davidson, N.C., with her husband, Henrik, and two daughters. As she lives out Duke Energy's value of service, Aittola is a volunteer with Scouting America and a member of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte board.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.



Contact: Jenn Garber

24-hour media line: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy