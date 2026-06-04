Duke Energy offers $500,000 to support small businesses across North Carolina

Eligible nonprofit organizations can apply for grants of up to $25,000 by June 30

Nonprofit organizations will use the funds to provide awards of up to $5,000 to individual small businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation today announced $500,000 in grants to support nonprofit-led programs that help small businesses start, grow and thrive across North Carolina.

Zoom in: Nonprofit organizations can apply for $25,000 grants, which will then fund microgrants of up to $5,000 to individual small businesses. Funding can be used by local businesses like restaurants and retail stores to complete renovations, buy equipment or technology, purchase inventory or meet other business needs.

Flashback: Twenty North Carolina organizations were awarded funding for small business support in 2025, including Beaufort Business Association and Moore County Economic Development Partnership. Since 2020, Duke Energy Foundation has committed more than $2.9 million to support small businesses across North Carolina.

Why it matters: "Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, especially in North Carolina where they employ nearly half of the state's workforce," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "Through strategic grantmaking, the Foundation helps to stimulate local economies, create jobs and foster economic growth in the communities where Duke Energy operates."

How to apply: Eligible nonprofits can find additional program details and apply via the Duke Energy Foundation's website. Applications are open now through June 30, 2026.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy