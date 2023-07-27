Duke Energy offers programs to help customers with high summer energy bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures start to rise, Duke Energy is reminding customers to check out the latest assistance programs that can help keep bills in check.

While summer temperatures are one cause of higher bills, the costs of fuels used to produce energy have also increased. Duke Energy does not profit from fuel costs, and the company takes steps to protect customers from spikes through long-term fuel contracts, an equitable rate structure and a diverse fuel mix.

"We know that certain parts of our state are experiencing record-breaking heat resulting in greater energy use," said Kendal Bowman, North Carolina state president, Duke Energy. "Educating our customers on available programs to help them manage their energy costs can make dealing with the summer temperatures a bit easier."

Customer assistance programs fall into three categories – energy efficiency, which help customers use less energy; flexible payment options; and programs designed for income-qualified customers. Programs can vary by Duke Energy service territory.

Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency assistance can range from simple conservation tips to number of programs to help customers use less energy. They include:

Usage Alerts: Customers with smart meters who have an email registered can receive daily or midcycle alerts that show current energy use and a projection of that month's bill at the current rate of usage.

Power Manager/EnergyWise: Offered in some Duke Energy territories that incentivizes customers to allow Duke Energy to make minor adjustments to their thermostats or reduce the run time of their HVAC systems during peak electric demand periods.

Home audits: Multiple service areas offer a free energy efficiency assessment for homeowners. An expert will detail ways to increase efficiency and lower energy use and leave behind a free kit with energy-saving products valued at over $180 .

Billing and Payment Options

For customers who need additional flexibility in how they manage their bills, Duke Energy offers the following options:

Budget Billing : For those who prefer one predictable payment every month, this program takes the swing out of seasonal energy bills with an average amount that's periodically reviewed and adjusted.

: For those who prefer one predictable payment every month, this program takes the swing out of seasonal energy bills with an average amount that's periodically reviewed and adjusted. Pick Your Due Date : Great for those on a fixed income or for customers who like to manage personal finances once a month, this option allows customers to select their bill due date.

: Great for those on a fixed income or for customers who like to manage personal finances once a month, this option allows customers to select their bill due date. Installment Payment Plans : Allows more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan.

Income-Qualified Programs

Duke Energy partners with community and state agencies to help those who are income qualified to access a range of Duke Energy, state and federal assistance programs. These programs also vary by service territory. Examples include:

The Weatherization Program: Available in some Duke Energy service territories to help income-qualified customers save energy and reduce expenses through energy conservation measures like weatherstripping and HVAC repairs or replacements.

The Share the Light Fund: Assists qualifying customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Employees, customers and Duke Energy shareholders contribute to these funds.

For more information on programs available in their community, customers can visit duke-energy.com or call the Customer Care number listed on their energy bill.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com . The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

