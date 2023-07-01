Duke Energy power restoration progresses with more than 169,000 customers now back in service

News provided by

Duke Energy

01 Jul, 2023, 12:36 ET

  • Original storm affected more than 200,000 customers
  • New storm system caused an additional 20,000 outages overnight
  • Estimated restoration times are now posted for remaining customers

PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy crews continue to make progress bringing customers back to service from Thursday's powerful storms, with approximately 169,000 customers restored. Crews are also responding to power outages from new storm systems that have caused an additional 20,000 outages, but overall power outages are down statewide to approximately 76,000 as of Saturday morning.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we still have a lot of work ahead of us," said Anthony Brown, Duke Energy's Indiana storm director. "The widespread nature of this storm, which affected nearly all of the 28 Indiana districts we serve, has made power restoration especially challenging and so have the new storm systems that have moved through the state. We have a workforce of approximately 1,600 in the field responding, including our employees from the Carolinas and Ohio/Kentucky. We appreciate our customers' patience as we finish the job."

Duke Energy estimates the vast majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be resolved by midnight Saturday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

  • Bloomfield
  • Columbus
  • Franklin
  • Martinsville
  • Vincennes

Duke Energy estimates the vast majority of remaining outages in the following regions will be returned to service by midnight Sunday, although most customers affected will receive their power sooner:

  • Bedford
  • Bloomington
  • Clinton
  • Greencastle
  • Princeton
  • Sullivan
  • Terre Haute

"While restoring service is our priority, so is safety," Brown added. "If you see a downed power line--or anything touching it--consider it energized, avoid it, and contact us."

Power restoration process

Click here for more information on how Duke Energy restores power.

Customers who experience a power outage can report it the following ways:

  • Visit duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.
  • Use the Duke Energy mobile app (download the Duke Energy App on your smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play).
  • Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
  • Call Duke Energy's automated outage reporting system at 1.800.343.3525.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: Angeline Protogere
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Also from this source

Duke Energy restores power for nearly 130,000 customers across Indiana

Duke Energy restores power to more than 108,000 and continues to respond to severe storm damage

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.