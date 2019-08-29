Duke Energy powers storm resiliency in N.C. communities with $1.1 million in grants

- 65 organizations across North Carolina receive grants to prepare for future emergencies and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced more than $1.1 million in funding to help North Carolina communities increase their response capabilities for future weather events with advance preparation and planning.

Sixty-five grant recipients across the state were selected from more than 140 applications, with projects ranging from swift water rescue equipment and specialized radios to nonprofit training and Spanish language outreach. Awarded projects will be implemented in communities over the following weeks and months.

"The overwhelming response to this grant opportunity underscores the profound need of our communities – many still recovering from the devastation of last year's storms," said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy. "We want to help our communities become more resilient to the impacts of a major storm. And with the season's first major hurricane forming in the Atlantic, we have a vivid reminder of the importance of advance planning."

"We are very thankful for the support of Duke Energy to help us develop a stormwater resiliency plan to manage flooding while maintaining the quality of water in our ocean, the sound, and our canals," stated Atlantic Beach Mayor, Trace Cooper. "Their support underlines their commitment to our communities and will allow us to leverage the support of our other partners in this process."

The storm resiliency grants, funded by the Duke Energy Foundation, support:

  • Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios.
  • Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather.
  • Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life.
  • Community storm preparedness training, materials, kits or shelters.
  • Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios.
  • Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather.

Powerful Communities: Storm Resiliency Grant Recipients

Activate Good

American Red Cross

Anson County Emergency Services

Arapahoe Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Arlington Fire & Rescue

Beaufort County

Bladen County Sheriff's Office

Cary CERT Association

Caswell County

Chatham County

Chatham County Council on Aging

City of Durham Fire Department

City of Fayetteville Police Department

City of Goldsboro

City of Jacksonville

City of King

City of Lumberton Fire Department

City of New Bern

City of Sanford

City of Thomasville

City of Whiteville

City of Winston-Salem

Cleveland County

Cleveland Fire Department

Columbus County Sheriff's Office

County of Burke

County of Harnett

County of Hoke

County of Lee

County of Onslow

County of Yadkin

Craven County Emergency Services

Cullasaja Gorge Fire & Rescue

Deep Branch Volunteer Fire

Durham County

Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Greensboro Fire Department

Jones County Emergency Management

Lewisville Volunteer Fire Department

Linville-Central Rescue Squad

McDowell County Government

Miller's Ferry Volunteer Fire Department

Mitchell County Emergency Management

Morrisville CERT

NC Center for Nonprofits

Northwest Harnett Volunteer Fire Department

Prospera

Salisbury Fire Department

Sampson County

South Orange Rescue Squad

Stokes County Emergency Services

Surry County Emergency Management

The Salvation Army

Town of Atlantic Beach

Town of Carrboro

Town of Chapel Hill

Town of Harrisburg

Town of Leland

Town of Morehead City

Town of Newport

Town of Siler City

Town of Smithfield

Trenton Volunteer Fire Department

Union County Government

Wayne County

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

