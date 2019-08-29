Duke Energy powers storm resiliency in N.C. communities with $1.1 million in grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today announced more than $1.1 million in funding to help North Carolina communities increase their response capabilities for future weather events with advance preparation and planning.

Sixty-five grant recipients across the state were selected from more than 140 applications, with projects ranging from swift water rescue equipment and specialized radios to nonprofit training and Spanish language outreach. Awarded projects will be implemented in communities over the following weeks and months.

"The overwhelming response to this grant opportunity underscores the profound need of our communities – many still recovering from the devastation of last year's storms," said Stephen De May, North Carolina president, Duke Energy. "We want to help our communities become more resilient to the impacts of a major storm. And with the season's first major hurricane forming in the Atlantic, we have a vivid reminder of the importance of advance planning."

"We are very thankful for the support of Duke Energy to help us develop a stormwater resiliency plan to manage flooding while maintaining the quality of water in our ocean, the sound, and our canals," stated Atlantic Beach Mayor, Trace Cooper. "Their support underlines their commitment to our communities and will allow us to leverage the support of our other partners in this process."

The storm resiliency grants, funded by the Duke Energy Foundation, support:

Specialized training for first responders for severe weather scenarios.

Organized planning initiatives for communities to prepare for extreme weather.

Equipment necessary for severe weather rescues to preserve human life.

Community storm preparedness training, materials, kits or shelters.

Emergency communication tools for severe weather scenarios.

Improved outcomes for low-income communities experiencing extreme weather.

Powerful Communities: Storm Resiliency Grant Recipients

Activate Good American Red Cross Anson County Emergency Services Arapahoe Volunteer Fire & Rescue Arlington Fire & Rescue Beaufort County Bladen County Sheriff's Office Cary CERT Association Caswell County Chatham County Chatham County Council on Aging City of Durham Fire Department City of Fayetteville Police Department City of Goldsboro City of Jacksonville City of King City of Lumberton Fire Department City of New Bern City of Sanford City of Thomasville City of Whiteville City of Winston-Salem Cleveland County Cleveland Fire Department Columbus County Sheriff's Office County of Burke County of Harnett County of Hoke County of Lee County of Onslow County of Yadkin Craven County Emergency Services Cullasaja Gorge Fire & Rescue Deep Branch Volunteer Fire Durham County Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Greensboro Fire Department Jones County Emergency Management Lewisville Volunteer Fire Department Linville-Central Rescue Squad McDowell County Government Miller's Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Mitchell County Emergency Management Morrisville CERT NC Center for Nonprofits Northwest Harnett Volunteer Fire Department Prospera Salisbury Fire Department Sampson County South Orange Rescue Squad Stokes County Emergency Services Surry County Emergency Management The Salvation Army Town of Atlantic Beach Town of Carrboro Town of Chapel Hill Town of Harrisburg Town of Leland Town of Morehead City Town of Newport Town of Siler City Town of Smithfield Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Union County Government Wayne County



Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts, and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

