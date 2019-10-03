Duke Energy powers the vitality of natural resources in North Carolina through $800,000 in grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Duke Energy announced $807,000 in grant funding from the Duke Energy Foundation to 22 organizations to strengthen the health of our environment and increase access to nature in North Carolina.

"North Carolina's natural resources are a state treasure, and by collaborating with our trusted nonprofit partners we can accomplish more to protect and preserve species, habitats and water sources," said Stephen De May, NC president, Duke Energy. "We're working to ensure that future generations enjoy and benefit from all that North Carolina's natural wonders have to offer."

The Nature Conservancy was awarded a $100,000 grant for a project to research best practices for designing solar farms that are hospitable to native habitat and wildlife.

"Solar energy is crucial to reducing carbon emissions, but solar installations can also benefit nature in other ways by being wildlife and pollinator friendly. This research will give us the data to determine how to maximize these benefits," said Katherine Skinner, executive director, Nature Conservancy in North Carolina.

The outcome of the Nature Conservancy project will be a white paper to share findings with the renewable energy community so solar developers can implement proven, best practices.

In Southeast Raleigh, The Conservation Fund was awarded $60,000 for a project that will connect two disenfranchised neighborhoods to Walnut Creek Wetland Park as part of a community-wide effort to improve access to natural resources in Southeast Raleigh.

"The Conservation Fund greatly appreciates this grant from the Duke Energy Foundation for our Parks with Purpose project in Southeast Raleigh," said Bill Holman, executive director, The Conservation Fund. "This grant will help us and our many partners connect the Walnut Creek Wetland Park to the Rochester Heights and Biltmore Hills neighborhoods across Walnut Creek, remove invasive species in the park, restore wetland habitat and support development of a new park entrance on Bailey Drive."

Organization Description Grant Award Region Served Asheville GreenWorks Protect and promote the urban forest in Asheville through education and outreach $50,000 Buncombe Co. Burke County Public Schools Restore the Enola Trail Wetlands Area to eliminate erosion and treat runoff $40,000 Burke Co. Catawba Lands Conservancy Expand pollinator habitat through 10 acres of electric utility corridors $16,000 Gaston Co., Lincoln Co.,

Mecklenburg Co. Conservation Legacy Engage young people in hands-on conservation work and leadership

development through the Conservation Corps North Carolina $50,000 Statewide Conservation Trust for North Carolina Support a collaborative, pilot project to create a community-driven plan that limits

impacts of repeated flooding $40,000 Eastern NC Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association Reduce stormwater runoff, sediment and pollutants from entering South Ellerbe

Creek along the East Coast Greenway $30,000 Durham Co. Friends of the Durham Public

Schools Hub Farm Improve stormwater management and habitat conservation by transforming a

defunct irrigation pond into a thriving wetland $20,000 Durham Co. Friends of the Wallace Parks Develop a master plan for Boney Mill Pond Park focused on conservation and

community access $26,000 Duplin Co., Pender Co. Macon County Schools Restore Porter's Creek Stream to decrease storm water runoff, improve habitant

and provide student research opportunities $25,000 Macon Co. Mount Holly Community

Development Foundation Expand the Mount Holly Greenway System through additional amenities for

public enjoyment $15,000 Gaston Co. Nature Conservancy Partner to research best practices for designing solar farms that support habitat

and wildlife $100,000 Statewide North Carolina Coastal Land Trust Restore the Atlantic White Cedar and Longleaf Pine in our coastal forests $25,000 Eastern NC North Carolina Urban Forest Council Plant trees as part of storm recovery in NC coastal communities $45,000 Eastern NC North Carolina Wildlife

Federation Build coastal resilience through community conservation chapters in eastern

North Carolina $50,000 Eastern NC Piedmont Triad Regional

Development Corporation Develop the Piedmont Triad Blueways and Piedmont Triad Outdoor Recreation

Guide to highlight natural resources $20,000 Piedmont-Triad Rutherford County Tourism Expand access to the Broad River Paddle Trail through an additional access point

and paddler amenities $25,000 Rutherford Co. The Conservation Fund Build a park with purpose in Southeast Raleigh: Connecting Walnut Creek Wetland

Park to neighborhoods south of the creek $60,000 Wake Co. Town of Black Mountain Stabilize the banks of the Swannanoa River, provide ADA access and educational

opportunities $50,000 Buncombe Co. Town of Chapel Hill Celebrate the Chapel Hill's 200th birthday by planting 200 trees to reduce carbon

emissions in underserved neighborhoods $20,000 Orange Co. Town of Grifton Reclaim vacant lots acquired through FEMA as wetlands to mitigate flooding, reduce

maintenance, provide public access $50,000 Lenoir Co., Pitt Co. TreesCharlotte Distribute 800 trees to Charlotte residents to improve air quality and expand the

tree canopy $25,000 Mecklenburg Co. Triangle Land Conservancy Increase the diversity of native species at the Sarah and Bailey Williamson

Preserve at Walnut Hill and prepare for the grand opening $25,000 Wake Co.

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to address the needs of communities where its customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts.

The Duke Energy Foundation is solely funded by Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) shareholder dollars.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Duke Energy is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S., with approximately 29,000 employees and a generating capacity of 49,500 megawatts. The company is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing its energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding its natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.

A Fortune 150 company, Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center includes news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

