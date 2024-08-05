Duke Energy prepares for Tropical Storm Debby in the Carolinas; encourages customers to plan ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Carolinas is monitoring and preparing for the approaching tropical storm-like weather expected mid to late week.

While the storm's projected path is not yet fully known, conditions are favorable for heavy rain and strong winds, which could lead to widespread outages. The company plans to have more than 6,100 skilled workers strategically placed and ready to respond as the storm moves through the Carolinas.

"We are closely monitoring weather conditions and are making preparations to respond quickly and safely if needed," said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. "While the storm's path is still uncertain, we encourage our customers to plan in advance."

Below are some recommended safety and preparedness tips before a storm:

Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines, water, non-perishable foods and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm hits.

Keep a portable radio or TV or a NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of storms to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs, or evacuation is required.

Pet owners should arrange to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets; friends' or family members' homes; or pet-friendly hotels.

Make sure contact information is up to date and communication preferences are noted in your account so you can receive proactive updates from Duke Energy on the status of power outages.

Additionally, customers are encouraged to download the enhanced American Red Cross Emergency app for weather safety. The latest version of the app, sponsored by the Duke Energy Foundation, is free, available in both English and Spanish and offers a variety of features including emergency checklists, interactive maps of open shelters and the ability to monitor multiple locations for weather alerts.

For more tips on how to prepare for severe weather, please visit duke-energy.com/StormTips, and make sure to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

Duke Energy Carolinas

Duke Energy Carolinas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 20,700 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 24,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: Shawna Berger

Media line: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_ShawnaB

SOURCE Duke Energy