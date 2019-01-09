Duke Energy programs available to help manage energy bills in Ohio and Kentucky

CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today reiterated that help managing energy bills is available for any customer who may be experiencing financial hardship, including workers affected by the federal government shutdown, which is moving into its third week.

"While the government shutdown is a very visible issue now, we recognize that unforeseen hardships can happen to anyone at any time," said Lesley Quick, Duke Energy's vice president of revenue services. "To assist our customers who are having difficulties paying their bills, we have long offered programs and provided funding to local assistance agencies that can help."

Billing and payment assistance programs

For customers who are unable to commit to specific dates for payments, Duke Energy partners with local assistance agencies that distribute funds to individuals in need. Each state has specific programs and eligibility requirements.

Duke Energy Ohio

HeatShare: https://www.duke-energy.com/community/customer-assistance-programs/heatshare



Home Energy Assistance Program: https://www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/special-assistance/home-energy-assistance-program



Percentage of Income Plan: https://www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/special-assistance/percentage-of-income

Duke Energy Kentucky

WinterCare: https://www.duke-energy.com/community/customer-assistance-programs/wintercare



Home Energy Assistance Program: https://www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/special-assistance/low-income-home-eap-ky

Budget Billing

Customers who have more than 12 months of usage history at their current residence may qualify for Budget Billing, a free program that gives customers the option of levelized monthly payments.

Budget Billing is ideal for customers who are unable to pay a large bill now, but can afford to pay the average amount.

Deferred payments

In the event a customer is unable to pay a past-due bill, Duke Energy's customer service specialists are available to discuss the situation and provide assistance to meet the customer's specific needs. Specialists are available by calling 800.544.6900 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

