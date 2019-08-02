Duke Energy Progress proposes decrease to residential charges for programs saving energy and money for South Carolina customers

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year begins, residential customers of Duke Energy Progress in South Carolina will see savings in their monthly energy bills related to the costs of programs that help them save energy and money.

Duke Energy Progress is committed to helping customers reduce energy consumption and resulting costs through energy-efficiency programs and assistance for low-income customers. These programs helped customers collectively save more than 210 million kilowatt hours of electricity in the Carolinas in 2018.

On Aug. 1, Duke Energy Progress made its annual filing with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC) to recover the costs of implementing these programs.

The total monthly impact of the rate change for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month is a decrease from $128.76 to $125.43, or $3.33. If approved by the PSCSC, the new rates will become effective Jan. 1, 2020. For non-residential customers, the impact will vary based on the opt-out elections made by the customer.

The charge is based on a true up of actual costs for energy efficiency programs in 2018, plus we are forecasting lower costs in 2020 because of improved technology and lower participation in the programs.

The charge covers the cost of implementing energy-efficiency programs and providing incentives to help customers take control of their energy usage and save money. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SaveEnergy.

Duke Energy Progress serves about 169,000 customers in the northeastern part of South Carolina, including Darlington, Florence and Sumter counties.

Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns nuclear, coal, natural gas, renewables and hydroelectric generation. That diverse fuel mix provides about 12,700 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 1.6 million customers in a 32,000-square-mile service area of North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states – North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2019 "World's Most Admired Companies" list, and Forbes' 2019 "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

