Duke Energy projects Hurricane Dorian could cause more than 700,000 power outages in Carolinas' eastern regions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today projected that approaching Hurricane Dorian could cause more than 700,000 power outages – some possibly lasting several days – in eastern areas of North Carolina and South Carolina, based on the storm's current forecasted track.

The company projects power outages are likely to occur Thursday and Friday:

In North Carolina's Triangle area ( Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill ).

In South Carolina's Pee Dee region ( Darlington , Dillon , Florence , Lee , Marion , Marlboro and Williamsburg ).

Along the entire coasts of both North Carolina and South Carolina – extending to communities up to 100 miles inland.

The hurricane is currently forecasted to exit the Carolinas Friday afternoon or evening.

"Hurricane Dorian is a historic storm headed straight up the Carolina coastline," said Duke Energy meteorology director Nick Keener. "This slow-moving, powerful storm will bring hurricane- and tropical-storm-force winds, and rain, over a large area of our coastal, Pee Dee and Triangle regions."

(Video of Duke Energy meteorology director Nick Keener discussing hurricane. Additional information – https://www.dukeenergyupdates.com/)

Power outage projections are based on the company's storm modeling tool, which analyzes storm track, storm size, wind speed, wind-field size, ground saturation and the history of previous hurricanes in the Carolinas.

More than 9,000 power restoration workers in Carolinas

Duke Energy is moving an extra 4,000 repair workers from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas in anticipation of the hurricane's arrival.

The crews will complement the 5,000 Duke Energy lineworkers and tree personnel permanently based in the Carolinas – creating a total workforce of almost 9,000.

Before power can be restored, crews first must assess the extent of damage – which can sometimes take 24 hours or more – to determine which crews, equipment and supplies are needed to expedite repairs.

Crews will restore power, where possible, while completing damage assessment.

Safety recommendations

Customers should stay tuned to local news for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center, as well as state and local emergency management officials.

For a hurricane kit checklist and important safety information, visit www.ready.gov.

Tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

Duke Energy also urges customers to follow instructions and warnings issued by local emergency management officials.

Stay away from fallen or sagging power lines, and keep children and pets away from power lines as well. Consider all power lines – as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers:

800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers.

800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.

In advance of a storm, create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes.

Review insurance policies, and include extra copies of the policies and other important documents in your emergency supply kit (ideally in a waterproof container).

Maintain a supply of water and nonperishable food.

Keep a portable radio or TV, or a NOAA weather radio, on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.

Pet owners can make arrangements to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, or at pet-friendly hotels or friends' or family members' homes.

How to report power outages

Customers can report power outages by:

Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.769.3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800.419.6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

Related Links

http://www.duke-energy.com

