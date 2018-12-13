Duke Energy provides $600,000 in winter assistance funds in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a cold start to the winter season, and Duke Energy is once again assisting qualifying customers who may struggle to pay their winter energy bills.

The company is contributing $500,000 for low-income customer energy assistance through its Helping Hand program.

In addition, Duke Energy Indiana customers and employees have contributed about $93,000 through November, raising this year's total to almost $600,000.

"Each year our shareholders and customers contribute to help families and individuals who may be struggling to pay their winter energy bills," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. "Last year, we were able to help approximately 4,340 Hoosiers who needed assistance paying their electricity bills."

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's Energy Assistance Program, which determines eligibility and distributes the company's assistance funds.

For more information on how to cut costs and stay warm this winter, visit duke-energy.com/home/savings/winter-heating-energy-savings. Duke Energy also offers energy efficiency products, services and information to help customers save energy and money. For more information, visit duke-energy.com.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana's operations provide about 6,700 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 820,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it the state's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy Indiana is a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK).

