Duke Energy receives highest honor from the U.S. Department of Defense for its support of National Guard and Reserve employees

"We're extremely proud to support the men and women who serve our country, protect our freedom and who make our company great," said Duke Energy Chairman, President and CEO Lynn Good. "Our colleagues who serve in the National Guard and Reserve sacrifice so much for our country, and it's critical that we give them the support they need back home so they can focus on their mission while they're away."

Sam Johnson, a Duke Energy project manager in Charlotte and a major in the Marine Corps Reserve, nominated Duke Energy for the award because of the ongoing support he receives when he is called up for duty and training drills. Sam recently returned from two weeks in the Mojave Desert where he trained with his artillery unit.

"I know that Duke Energy actively cares for me and my fellow reservists," said Johnson. "My management understands the commitment I have to our country and genuinely cares about the welfare of my family and me. They ensure I have the tools and support I need while I'm away and ease my transition back to work when I return from duty."

Jonathan Butler, a Duke Energy work control center operator and an Army reservist who was deployed for 18 months to support Operation Iraqi Freedom, recalls the overwhelming support he received from his colleagues, including several care packages that were sent to his unit.

"I'm starting my 18th year of service. I will say from talking to some of my former soldiers that I was in the best possible situation with a company that fully supports the National Guard and Reserve soldiers," said Butler. "Not many of them experienced the same type of financial and moral support that I had. I'm grateful to my company for that experience."

Lieutenant Colonel Bryan Pipkin, a National Guard operations officer and 21-year Duke Energy employee, says he long ago recognized that the company benefits and co-worker support he received from Duke Energy far exceeded those received by others in his National Guard unit.

"When I was being deployed for Operation Noble Eagle, I looked around and there were 200 soldiers leaving that day," said Pipkin. "I saw less than five employers there seeing us off, and my company was one of them. To me, that says it all."

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) is a Department of Defense office whose mission is to gain and maintain employer support for Guard and Reserve service by advocating relevant initiatives, recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and resolving conflict between employers and service members.

Highlights of Duke Energy's commitment to supporting its military veterans and employees who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve:

Duke Energy employs more than 2,000 military veterans, from engineers who operate the nuclear fleet to lineworkers who connect customers to the grid.

hours beginning . Over the past year, Duke Energy's military recruiting team has attended more than 30 military-related events nationwide.

military-related events nationwide. Together We Stand , a 450-member veteran-focused employee resource group, mentors new hires and helps veterans adjust to civilian life at Duke Energy.

, a 450-member veteran-focused employee resource group, mentors new hires and helps veterans adjust to civilian life at Duke Energy. Duke Energy actively participates in Enable America, a nonprofit funded in part by the Duke Energy Foundation that provides training and job placement assistance for disabled veterans.

Only 250 companies have received the Freedom Award since its inception in 1996. Duke Energy will receive the award during a formal ceremony held at the Pentagon on Aug. 24, 2018.

To learn more about how to transition from the military and start a career with Duke Energy, visit www.duke-energy.com/our-company/careers/military-programs.

