Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today released all outside workers who traveled to Florida and were pre-staged to assist with Hurricane Dorian power restoration in the state.

Duke Energy Florida's 2,200 crews and contractors are adequate to respond to any additional Hurricane Dorian-related power outages that occur today.

Workers from Duke Energy's Midwest contingent today will travel to the Carolinas to assist with power restoration after the hurricane's anticipated impact to those states.

The company prepared for Hurricane Dorian's Florida impact, which had the potential to bring devastating damage and outages to the state, by bringing in approximately 4,300 outside crews before the storm.

With the final shift in Hurricane Dorian's Florida forecast and its minimal impact, Duke Energy continued to evaluate its personnel needs to respond to customer outages in the state. The company has "right-sized" its personnel resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible for Florida customers.

The company Thursday plans to resume normal business operations, including customer service orders and requests for power connections and disconnections.

Outage reporting

Customers who experienced an outage during the storm can report it by:

Visiting dukeenergyupdates.com on a desktop computer or mobile device

Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)

Using the Duke Energy mobile app – Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play

Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800.228.8485

